Columbia Caves! University Bows to Trump’s Demands After $400M Federal Funds Withdrawal

Columbia University has agreed to implement several measures in response to demands from the Trump administration after the federal government withdrew approximately $400 million in grants and contracts over allegations of antisemitism. The decision was outlined in a university memo released on Friday.

The move comes amid broader actions by the Trump administration against higher education institutions, which have resulted in job losses, rescinded funding, and widespread concern among academic communities.

New Security and Administrative Measures

As part of the agreement, Columbia University has enacted a ban on face masks on campus and committed to hiring three dozen additional campus police officers with the authority to arrest students. Additionally, the university has appointed a new senior vice provost who will oversee the Department of Middle East, South Asian, and African Studies, as well as the Center for Palestine Studies.

According to a university document, individuals participating in protests or demonstrations will now be required to present university identification upon request and are prohibited from wearing face coverings to conceal their identities.

The university has also pledged to expand intellectual diversity among its faculty to ensure fairness in Middle East studies and has committed to maintaining “institutional neutrality” across the institution.

Columbia University Leadership Responds

Columbia University’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, addressed the changes in a letter to students on Friday, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive campus environment.

“Our response is part of our ongoing work to make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus,” Armstrong wrote. “The way Columbia and Columbians have been portrayed is hard to reckon with. We have challenges, yes, but they do not define us.”

She further stated that the university has shared its progress on these policy changes with the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the General Services Administration.

Columbia Grant Withdrawl Background

The Trump administration rescinded Columbia’s federal funding earlier in March, accusing the university of failing to adequately address antisemitism on campus. The decision was part of a broader initiative by President Donald Trump to cut federal funding to institutions that, according to his administration, tolerate antisemitic activity, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which began in October 2023.

In the second week of his second term, Trump signed an executive order aimed at combating antisemitism on college campuses. The order authorized the revocation of visas and required universities to monitor and report the activities of international students and staff.

Civil Liberties Advocates Criticize Government Actions

The decision to withdraw federal funding has drawn strong criticism from civil liberties organizations. Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, condemned the move, calling it an unconstitutional attempt to suppress free speech on college campuses.

“This is a blatant government effort to coerce colleges and universities into censoring student speech and advocacy that isn’t MAGA-approved, like criticizing Israel or supporting Palestinian rights,” Lieberman stated.

On March 8, the Trump administration directed immigration officers to arrest Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate and prominent Palestinian activist who played a central role in organizing protests against the Israel-Hamas war on campus last year.

The arrest has further fueled tensions surrounding the administration’s efforts to regulate political discourse and activism at U.S. universities.

