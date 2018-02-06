Apart from daring the Pakistani Government over his arrest, he also stated that no matter what he will not stop fighting for the people of Kashmir. While campaigning for the upcoming elections, Hafiz Saeed took out a rally in Lahore. Stating that he is doing a lot for the people he also claimed that the Pakistan Government should ask United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to visit the centres put up by Jamat ud Dawa (JuD) and FIF to understand and spread awareness about their charity work.

After shaking the world with his announcement of contesting Pakistan General Election 2018, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has dared the Pakistani government to arrest him if it can. Last year, in early December Hafiz Saeed had announced that he would be contesting for Pakistan general election this year under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML). The announcement came after he was released from his house arrest by the orders of Punjab Court. Apart from daring the Pakistani government over his arrest, he also stated that no matter what he will not stop fighting for the people of Kashmir.

While campaigning for the upcoming elections, Hafiz Saeed took out a rally in Lahore. Addressing the rally in Lahore, Saeed said, “If the Pakistani government wants to arrest me…come and go for it but I will not stop dedicating 2018 for Kashmiri’s.” Hinting that there is no one who can put a control on his motives, Hafiz Saeed said, “We will emerge more strongly if you try to suppress us”. Hafiz Saeed, who is also a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States and carries a bounty of USD 10 million, also slammed the ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, for not doing enough for the people in Kashmir and get them out from the clutches of India.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif, Saeed said, “We may initiate efforts to make you (Sharif) prime minister again if you pledge to work for freedom of Kashmir.” Saeed also claimed that it is because of India and United States that he cannot go out and address people through media, he said, “It is because of the pressure from the US and India that our media coverage is banned in Pakistan”. Stating that he is doing a lot for the people he also claimed that the Pakistan Government should ask United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to visit the centres put up by Jamt’ud’Dawa (JuD) and FIF to understand and spread awareness about their charity work. As per a report by PTI, he said, “We welcome the international monitoring teams to our centres.”

Reports suggest that JuD is said to be the parent organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which claimed the responsibility of killing over 160 people in Mumbai terror attacks. Following the criticism from the world, UN had declared LeT as a terrorist organisation.