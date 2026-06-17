Commercial Ships Face Fresh Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz Despite US-Iran Deal: Who fired on them?

Despite the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, reports have emerged that some commercial ships have been fired upon in the key waterway of Strait of Hormuz, a report in Israel-based Jerusalem Post has said.

Both US and Iran signed the MoU to end the war in Middle East after nearly three months. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed upset with the deal between US and Iran, saying his country is not bound by terms of the MoU.

Who fired on the ships?

If the Israeli media report is to be believed, Iran fired drone on the commercial ships. The Jerusalem Post report citing sources said the drone were intercepted and shot down by the US military in the waterway.

The report also claimed that a US official told NBC that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired on the ships. The US official said that their military continues to coordinate with commercial ships for smooth traffic in Strait Of Hormuz, a key waterway that is source of the 20 percent of the global oil from the Middle East.

Iran-US peace deal ends war

Earlier, US President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post confirmed that US has signed peace deal with Iran on Sunday. Despite the deal between US and Iran, tension remains as Israel continues to hit Iran’s ally Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. In fresh attacks, Israeli military reportedly killed four Labenese nationals prompting Iran to warn Israel of harsh response. Donald Trump also lambasted Israel for fresh attacks on Lebanon and asked Benjamin Netanyahu to behave responsibly.

With the signing of the peace deal, Trump had announced that Strait of Hormuz was fully opened and navigations will take place without any toll from the commercial shipping.

US Naval blockade on Iran lifted

As both parties, US and Iran, signed the MoU, the US lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports while Iran pledged not to attack commercial shipping.