‘Complicates Matters Regarding Ceasefire’: Hamas Criticizes Trump For His ‘Dead’ Warning

Hamas has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent threats, stating that his words could push Israel to ignore the delicate ceasefire in Gaza. The controversy erupted after Trump warned that unless hostages were released, the people of Gaza would be “DEAD.”

Trump’s Strong Warning to Hamas

Trump’s statements came shortly after his administration disclosed that it had engaged in direct talks with Hamas—an unprecedented move, considering the U.S. officially designates Hamas as a terrorist group. The discussions focused on American hostages held in Gaza.

In response to these talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel was consulted. A statement from Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had “expressed its opinion” regarding the direct engagement with Hamas.

Later, Trump reinforced his stance, pledging unwavering support for Israel. “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job,” he declared, as his administration expedited billions of dollars in military aid.

Trump also issued a direct ultimatum to Hamas: “Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.” Posting on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages, he further warned, “This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

Gaza Residents Face Dire Conditions

Trump’s remarks also included a stark message for the people of Gaza, saying, “A beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim accused Trump of complicating the ceasefire situation. “These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms,” Qasim said in a statement. He urged the United States to pressure Israel to move forward with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Uncertainty Over the Ceasefire’s Future

The first phase of the ceasefire, which began on January 19, ended recently after six weeks of relative calm. The period included prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas—Israeli hostages were swapped for Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

Israel has indicated that it wants to extend the first phase of the ceasefire until mid-April. However, Hamas insists on progressing to the second phase, which it claims would lead to a more lasting truce. Meanwhile, Israel has cut off the flow of goods and supplies into Gaza, increasing the hardships faced by civilians.

Israel’s new military chief, Eyal Zamir, reiterated the country’s position, stating, “Hamas has indeed suffered a severe blow, but it has not yet been defeated. The mission is not yet accomplished.”

Humanitarian Concerns Grow

Concerns over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continue to mount. France, Britain, and Germany released a joint statement describing the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and calling for Israel to ensure the “unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid.

South Africa also condemned Israel’s restrictions on aid, stating that they amount to using starvation as a weapon of war.

Abu Hammam al-Hasanat, a 34-year-old Gaza resident, described the dire conditions: “We lack drinking water. People are complaining of lack of water in general. We cannot get rid of the waste, which affects the groundwater.”

U.S. Holds Direct Talks With Hamas Over Hostages

Trump’s aggressive statements followed an official confirmation from the U.S. government that it had directly engaged in talks with Hamas regarding American hostages.

Adam Boehler, the U.S. envoy for hostage affairs, led the discussions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the move, stating, “Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president believes is right.”

The U.S. had refused direct contact with Hamas since 1997 when it designated the group as a terrorist organization. However, Leavitt clarified that the hostage envoy “has the authority to talk to anyone.”

Five American hostages are believed to still be in Gaza. Among them, four have been confirmed dead, while one, Edan Alexander, is thought to be alive.

Rising Death Toll

The conflict, which reignited on October 7, 2023, has resulted in immense casualties. Hamas’s attack led to the deaths of 1,218 people, most of them civilians. In response, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 48,440 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from both sides.

Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 confirmed dead by the Israeli military.

U.S. Officials Defend Trump’s Hardline Stance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Trump’s warnings to Hamas. “He doesn’t say these things and not mean it, as folks are finding out around the world. If he says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it,” Rubio asserted.

Doubts Over Alternative Plans for Gaza

Trump has also faced criticism for his previous remarks suggesting that the U.S. “take over” the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” while relocating Palestinians to Egypt or Jordan. His comments sparked international outrage.

Arab leaders have proposed a different plan, which involves setting up a trust fund to finance Gaza’s reconstruction and returning governance to the Palestinian Authority.

Hugh Lovatt, a senior analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, described the Arab leaders’ plan as “far more realistic than what the Trump administration is proposing.”

However, Palestinian political analyst and former minister Ghassan Khatib expressed skepticism. “It doesn’t make sense to expect Israel to drop the plan of Trump and to adopt the plan of the Arabs. There’s no chance.”