Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing

The tragic incident occurred near Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province when a packed wooden boat carrying around 500 passengers caught fire and capsized.

A devastating boat accident on the Congo River has claimed at least 148 lives, with more than 100 people still missing, officials confirmed on Friday. The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday near Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province when a packed wooden boat carrying around 500 passengers caught fire and capsized.

According to local authorities, the motorized vessel, named HB Kongolo, had departed from the port of Matankumu, heading towards Bolomba territory, when a fire broke out mid-journey. Officials revealed that the blaze was triggered by a passenger cooking food onboard, a common but dangerous practice on Congo’s riverboats.

As flames engulfed the vessel, panic spread among the passengers, many of whom jumped into the river to escape the fire. Tragically, a large number of them, including women and children, drowned as they could not swim.

“The death toll among the 500 passengers on board was extremely high,” said Senator Jean-Paul Boketsu Bofili of Equateur province. “More than 150 survivors suffering from third-degree burns are still without adequate humanitarian assistance.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Local rescue teams, supported by the Red Cross and provincial authorities, managed to save over 150 people, many of whom sustained serious burns. Several charred bodies were recovered from the remains of the burnt vessel, while the search for missing passengers continues.

Recurring Tragedy on Congo’s Waterways

This latest tragedy underscores the recurring dangers of water transport in the central African nation. Congo’s vast network of rivers and lakes is a vital means of transportation for millions, especially in remote areas with limited road infrastructure. However, the waterways have also become increasingly deadly.

Overcrowded, poorly maintained, and often lacking basic safety equipment such as life jackets, these wooden boats are prone to accidents. Night-time travel and the common practice of cooking onboard further increase the risk.

“Our magnificent Congo River and the lakes our country abounds in have become huge cemeteries for the Congolese people. This is unacceptable,” Senator Bofili added.

Boating disasters are, sadly, not rare in the DRC. Just days before this incident, more than 50 people perished when another overloaded boat capsized on the same river. In 2024 alone, the country recorded several deadly accidents, including the sinking of a boat on Lake Kivu that claimed 78 lives, and a riverboat tragedy in western Congo that killed at least 22 people in December.

ALSO READ: Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls