Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing

Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing

The tragic incident occurred near Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province when a packed wooden boat carrying around 500 passengers caught fire and capsized.

Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing


A devastating boat accident on the Congo River has claimed at least 148 lives, with more than 100 people still missing, officials confirmed on Friday. The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday near Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province when a packed wooden boat carrying around 500 passengers caught fire and capsized.

According to local authorities, the motorized vessel, named HB Kongolo, had departed from the port of Matankumu, heading towards Bolomba territory, when a fire broke out mid-journey. Officials revealed that the blaze was triggered by a passenger cooking food onboard, a common but dangerous practice on Congo’s riverboats.

As flames engulfed the vessel, panic spread among the passengers, many of whom jumped into the river to escape the fire. Tragically, a large number of them, including women and children, drowned as they could not swim.

“The death toll among the 500 passengers on board was extremely high,” said Senator Jean-Paul Boketsu Bofili of Equateur province. “More than 150 survivors suffering from third-degree burns are still without adequate humanitarian assistance.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Local rescue teams, supported by the Red Cross and provincial authorities, managed to save over 150 people, many of whom sustained serious burns. Several charred bodies were recovered from the remains of the burnt vessel, while the search for missing passengers continues.

Recurring Tragedy on Congo’s Waterways

This latest tragedy underscores the recurring dangers of water transport in the central African nation. Congo’s vast network of rivers and lakes is a vital means of transportation for millions, especially in remote areas with limited road infrastructure. However, the waterways have also become increasingly deadly.

Overcrowded, poorly maintained, and often lacking basic safety equipment such as life jackets, these wooden boats are prone to accidents. Night-time travel and the common practice of cooking onboard further increase the risk.

“Our magnificent Congo River and the lakes our country abounds in have become huge cemeteries for the Congolese people. This is unacceptable,” Senator Bofili added.

Boating disasters are, sadly, not rare in the DRC. Just days before this incident, more than 50 people perished when another overloaded boat capsized on the same river. In 2024 alone, the country recorded several deadly accidents, including the sinking of a boat on Lake Kivu that claimed 78 lives, and a riverboat tragedy in western Congo that killed at least 22 people in December.

ALSO READ: Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

Filed under

Congo Boat Disaster

newsx

Congo Boat Disaster Claims 148 Lives, Over 100 Still Missing
The Uttarakhand Board of

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage
newsx

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”
newsx

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body
newsx

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan
newsx

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Entertainment

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave