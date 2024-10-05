Congo Launches Mpox Vaccination Campaign Following 859 Deaths This Year

Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

In response to a severe outbreak of mpox, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has initiated a vaccination campaign, two months after the World Health Organization declared the situation a global emergency.

The campaign kicked off in the eastern city of Goma, North Kivu province, where health facilities have been overwhelmed by the surge in cases.

Currently, authorities are administering some of the 265,000 vaccine doses donated by the EU and the US, aiming to combat a potentially more contagious strain of the virus.

To ensure effective outreach, Muboyayi Chikayal, the minister’s chief of staff, announced that strategies are in place to vaccinate all targeted personnel.

Additionally, Kamba indicated that the DRC expects to receive at least 3 million doses of the vaccine approved for children from Japan in the coming days.

Meanwhile this year, the DRC has reported approximately 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 fatalities, accounting for over 80% of the continent’s cases and 99% of its deaths.

This outbreak has affected all 26 provinces in the country, with the majority of infections and deaths occurring in children under 15.

However, the current vaccination efforts are focused on adults, particularly frontline workers and high-risk populations, states health minister Roger Kamba.

