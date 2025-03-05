Congressman Sylvester Turner Dead At 70: Here Is What Happens Next To His Seat In Congress

Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor and U.S. Congressman representing Texas' 18th Congressional District, has died at 70, leaving behind a legacy of transformative public service. His passing marks the end of a decades-long career dedicated to uplifting his community and advocating for justice.

Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor and current U.S. Congressman representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was announced by Houston Mayor John Whitmire at the start of Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Turner was taken to the hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A Legacy of Service

“A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people,” Whitmire said during the council meeting. “He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life.”

Turner’s final public appearances included attending President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night and participating in the RodeoHouston Parade on Saturday morning.

Born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes neighborhood, Turner was a lifelong advocate for the community. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. His legal career began at Fulbright & Jaworski, where he worked as a trial lawyer before co-founding the law firm Barnes & Turner, specializing in commercial and personal injury litigation.

Political Career of Sylvester Turner

Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 139. As a bipartisan leader, he spent 21 years on the House Appropriations Committee and six years as Speaker Pro Tem. His leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s fiscal policy.

In 2015, Turner was elected the 62nd Mayor of Houston and was re-elected in 2019. His administration faced numerous challenges, including seven federally declared natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. Turner spearheaded pension reforms that reduced the city’s financial liabilities by billions and championed initiatives to improve public safety, environmental sustainability, and economic opportunity.

Turner was deeply committed to the legacy of Texas’ 18th Congressional District, a seat previously held by civil rights icons Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, Craig Washington, and Sheila Jackson Lee. His work in Congress focused on justice, equity, and transformative public service.

Filling Sylvester Turner Seat

With Turner’s seat now vacant, a special election will be required to fill the remainder of his two-year term, which runs until January 2027.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott has the authority to call the special election. If deemed an emergency election, Abbott must schedule the contest on a Tuesday or Saturday within approximately two months of the announcement. However, no immediate comment has been provided by Abbott’s office regarding the timing of the election.

If the election is not classified as an emergency, it will be held during the next regularly scheduled election on the first Saturday in May — a process previously followed for filling Sheila Jackson Lee’s vacant seat.

In 2021, when U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of North Texas died of COVID-19, Abbott called a special election within two weeks, with the election held approximately two months later.

