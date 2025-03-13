Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
  Connecticut Man Held Captive By His Stepmother For 20 Years Escapes By Setting House On Fire – Shocking Abuse Case Uncovered

Connecticut Man Held Captive By His Stepmother For 20 Years Escapes By Setting House On Fire – Shocking Abuse Case Uncovered

Emergency responders arrived at a burning residence on February 17 after receiving reports of a fire. Inside the house, they found a 32-year-old man and his stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan.

Connecticut Man Held Captive By His Stepmother For 20 Years Escapes By Setting House On Fire – Shocking Abuse Case Uncovered

Waterbury, Connecticut


A shocking case of captivity has surfaced in Waterbury, Connecticut, where a man allegedly set fire to his home in a desperate attempt to escape his stepmother’s confinement.

According to authorities, he had been held captive for more than 20 years with minimal food and no medical care.

Man Locked in a Small Room for Two Decades

While Sullivan was able to evacuate safely, the victim suffered from smoke inhalation and needed assistance leaving the home, as per a statement from the Waterbury Police Department.

While Sullivan was able to evacuate safely, the victim suffered from smoke inhalation and needed assistance leaving the home, as per a statement from the Waterbury Police Department.

Authorities revealed that the man—identified as “Male Victim 1″—was confined in an 8×9-foot room for years, given only two sandwiches and two cups of water per day. He used hand sanitizer, printer paper, and a lighter to ignite the fire in a desperate bid for freedom.

Victim Severely Malnourished and Deprived of Medical Care

According to medical records, the victim weighed only 70 pounds despite being 5 feet 9 inches tall. Officers described him as severely emaciated, and his teeth were reportedly rotten due to lack of dental care.

“The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo stated. He commended the investigators for their relentless efforts in bringing this case to light.

Stepmother Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges

Kimberly Sullivan was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, and cruelty. However, she denied all allegations, with her attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, asserting that she never restrained the victim and provided food and shelter.

“She is absolutely blown away by these allegations,” Kaloidis told reporters, emphasizing that Sullivan is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Victim’s Childhood and Forced Isolation

The victim informed authorities that his confinement began around age 11. In his early years, he would sneak out at night in search of food but was locked in his room after his stepmother found food wrappers. By fourth grade, he resorted to stealing food and picking from the garbage due to extreme hunger.

Social workers conducted wellness checks twice during his fourth-grade year after the school reported concerns. However, Sullivan allegedly coached him to lie about his condition.

The victim recalled that the last time he left the property was at age 14 or 15, when he accompanied his father to dispose of yard waste. After his father’s death, his captivity became even more extreme.

The affidavit states that he was locked in his room for up to 24 hours a day, except for brief moments to let the family dog out for just one minute per day.

Police Found Evidence of Forced Confinement

When executing a search warrant, investigators discovered plywood installed on both sides of the door—a measure allegedly taken to prevent his escape.

The victim is now receiving medical treatment, and authorities continue their investigation into one of the most shocking captivity cases in recent history.

