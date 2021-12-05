Thursday, September 22, 2022

Consequences of China’s growing capabilities are particularly profound, says Jaishankar

World
Updated:
Mayukh Debnath
By Mayukh Debnath
S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar(File Pic)
- Advertisement -

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar while addressing the 5th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) 2021 emphasized a number of significant geopolitical issues including the emergence of China and caution in the US power projection. The theme of this year’s conference revolves around three topics — Ecology, Economy and Epidemic. Delivering a keynote address at the 5th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC), Jaishankar said, “Even otherwise, the emergence of power at the global level is extraordinary happening. That it’s a different kind of polity enhances the sense of change. USSR may have borne some similarities but never had centrality to the global economy that China has today,” he added.

“Consequences of China’s growing capabilities are particularly profound because of extrapolation of its domestic seamlessness to the world outside. As a result, whether it’s connectivity, technology or trade, there’s now an ongoing debate on the changed nature of power and influence,” the minister added.

Taking an overview of the recent historic changes, the minister highlighted the changing American strategic posture.
“A starting point could be the trend lines that have influenced the evolution of the Indian Ocean in recent years. First and foremost is the changing American strategic posture. Since 2008 we’ve witnessed greater caution in US power projection and an effort to correct its overextension,” he said.

“It may have taken different forms and been articulated in very different ways but there’s larger consistency over 3 administration that they themselves may not readily recognise. It is expressed in footprint and posture, terms of engagement, the extent of involvement and nature of initiatives,” he added.

Mayukh Debnath
Mayukh Debnath

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

PM Modi to visit Japan next week to attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

Headlines 0
The official funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo...

Secular forces to gather against PM Modi in 2024 polls: Sitaram Yechury at Patna rally

Headlines 0
Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party...

NewsX Campaign: Seeks answers from Johnson & Johnson

National 0
NewsX conducts its own unique investigation into the situation. According to our inquiry, the substance is still sold in markets all throughout India, and both stores and homes are aware that it has been banned.

Rahul Gandhi emphasises ‘one person, one post’ norm in veiled message to Ashok Gehlot

Headlines 0
Rahul Gandhi, the party's leader, on Thursday emphasised the...

You tried best to finish me politically, yet failed: Fadnavis to Uddhav

Headlines 0
Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, stated...

Stampede breaks out among cricket fans purchasing tickets for IND-AUS match in Hyderabad

Headlines 0
A stampede that occurred at Gymkhana grounds as a...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.