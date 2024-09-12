Home
Conservative Billionaire Leonard Leo Vows to Challenge Liberal Influence with $1 Billion Push

Leonard Leo, a prominent conservative activist known for his role in shaping the Supreme Court’s right-wing supermajority, has announced plans to invest $1 billion to combat what he describes as the overwhelming liberal cultural influence in the United States. In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Leo outlined his intention to tackle left-wing dominance in key sectors, particularly in news and entertainment, which he believes are bastions of “left-wing extremism.”

“We need to dismantle liberal dominance in areas where it’s most entrenched,” Leo stated during the interview. “Our focus will be on channeling resources to foster talent and build capital pipelines in industries like news and entertainment, where the left’s influence is most deeply rooted.”

Leo also signaled a strategic increase in funding for organizations that challenge companies and financial institutions he views as yielding to progressive agendas. “Expect us to ramp up support for groups that hold accountable those corporations and financial bodies that succumb to the ‘woke’ ideology promoted by regulators and NGOs,” Leo added. “These entities need to face consequences for prioritizing extreme left-wing beliefs over consumer interests.”

Additionally, a letter obtained by Axios revealed that Leo’s 85 Fund is reassessing its support for right-wing groups to emphasize projects that aggressively promote conservative ideas. “The 85 Fund aims to fill gaps by heavily investing in initiatives and leaders who actively operationalize or weaponize conservative policies, much like how the Left operates,” Leo wrote.

