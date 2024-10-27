Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Denied Entry to Australia Ahead of Tour

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens will not be allowed entry into Australia for her upcoming speaking engagements.

Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Denied Entry to Australia Ahead of Tour

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens will not be allowed entry into Australia for her upcoming speaking engagements. Immigration Minister Tony Burke announced the decision, emphasizing that “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Concerns Over Controversial Comments

Minister Burke cited Owens’ history of incendiary remarks as a reason for the visa denial. He noted her “downplaying the impact of the Holocaust” and her “capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” referring to her statements about Nazi physician Josef Mengele and claims regarding slavery and Muslims.

Plans for a Provocative Tour

Owens had planned to visit major Australian cities including Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane for her tour, which was marketed as “provocative” and aimed at audiences interested in “alternative viewpoints.” The tour was described on Ticketek as an opportunity to experience her “bold and unfiltered perspectives.”

Discussion Topics and Ticket Prices

In a promotional video, Owens expressed her intention to discuss topics that she believes are often silenced, including “freedom of speech” and her religious beliefs. Ticket prices for her events ranged from $95 for general admission to $1,500 for a VIP experience that included a pre-show dinner and a meet-and-greet.

Advocacy Groups Applaud Visa Decision

The decision to deny Owens a visa was celebrated by the Anti-Defamation Commission, a pro-Jewish organization that had campaigned against her entry. Chairman Dvir Abramovich stated, “This is a victory for truth,” asserting that “Australia has no place for those who mock the suffering of genocide survivors.”

Awaiting Owens’ Response

As of now, Owens has not publicly addressed the visa refusal, and the tour promoter has yet to comment on the matter.

ALSO READ: Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Filed under

Australia Candace Owens Conservative Commentator
Advertisement

Also Read

Potential Trouble for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if Trump Returns

Potential Trouble for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if Trump Returns

‘Bihar Kokila’ Sharda Sinha Admitted To Delhi AIIMS Emergency Ward

‘Bihar Kokila’ Sharda Sinha Admitted To Delhi AIIMS Emergency Ward

Amit Shah Unveils Passenger Terminal At Petrapole In West Bengal

Amit Shah Unveils Passenger Terminal At Petrapole In West Bengal

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Entertainment

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox