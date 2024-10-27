Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Denied Entry to Australia Ahead of Tour

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens will not be allowed entry into Australia for her upcoming speaking engagements.

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens will not be allowed entry into Australia for her upcoming speaking engagements. Immigration Minister Tony Burke announced the decision, emphasizing that “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Concerns Over Controversial Comments

Minister Burke cited Owens’ history of incendiary remarks as a reason for the visa denial. He noted her “downplaying the impact of the Holocaust” and her “capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” referring to her statements about Nazi physician Josef Mengele and claims regarding slavery and Muslims.

Plans for a Provocative Tour

Owens had planned to visit major Australian cities including Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane for her tour, which was marketed as “provocative” and aimed at audiences interested in “alternative viewpoints.” The tour was described on Ticketek as an opportunity to experience her “bold and unfiltered perspectives.”

Discussion Topics and Ticket Prices

In a promotional video, Owens expressed her intention to discuss topics that she believes are often silenced, including “freedom of speech” and her religious beliefs. Ticket prices for her events ranged from $95 for general admission to $1,500 for a VIP experience that included a pre-show dinner and a meet-and-greet.

Advocacy Groups Applaud Visa Decision

The decision to deny Owens a visa was celebrated by the Anti-Defamation Commission, a pro-Jewish organization that had campaigned against her entry. Chairman Dvir Abramovich stated, “This is a victory for truth,” asserting that “Australia has no place for those who mock the suffering of genocide survivors.”

Awaiting Owens’ Response

As of now, Owens has not publicly addressed the visa refusal, and the tour promoter has yet to comment on the matter.

