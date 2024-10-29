Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Controversial Visa-Free Agreement With Ukraine Sparks Outrage In South Africa

A recent agreement granting Ukrainian diplomats visa-free access to South Africa has ignited a fierce debate within the country’s political landscape.

A recent agreement granting Ukrainian diplomats visa-free access to South Africa has ignited a fierce debate within the country’s political landscape.

Announcement and Backlash

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, representing a different political party than President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced the deal on Sunday, describing Ukraine as a “valued ally.” However, the presidency swiftly criticized Schreiber for making the announcement without formal authorization from Ramaphosa, highlighting tensions within the government.

Strained Relations with Russia

Critics of the agreement argue that it undermines South Africa’s long-standing relationship with Russia, especially since the nation has maintained a neutral stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The African National Congress (ANC), which has been in power since the end of apartheid three decades ago, has found itself at odds with its largest coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), over this issue.

Political Tensions Emerge

The ANC’s relationship with Russia has come under scrutiny, particularly after Ramaphosa referred to Russia as a “valued friend” during the recent Brics summit in Kazan. This statement provoked further criticism from the DA, which has been vocal in condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Minister’s Defense

“I have signed a historic agreement granting visa-free access to our country for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official and service passports—and vice versa,” Schreiber posted on X. He defended the decision by emphasizing Ukraine’s historical support for South Africa during its struggle against apartheid.

Presidency Responds

The presidency quickly countered Schreiber’s claims, stating that his announcement was premature and unauthorized. “It is unclear how the minister can announce the signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorization to do so,” said Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, via X.

Ongoing Diplomatic Processes

On Monday, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola met with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, indicating that the agreement has yet to be finalized and signed. “Once all the diplomatic processes have been concluded, the agreement will be signed and we will announce once all those processes have been followed,” Lamola added.

Opposition Outcry

Leigh-Ann Mathys, spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a party not part of the coalition government, condemned the agreement as a “betrayal” of South Africa’s solidarity with Russia. Similarly, former President Jacob Zuma’s new opposition party, uMhkonto weSizwe (MK), has urged Ramaphosa to refrain from signing the agreement.

“The agreement with Ukraine is aimed at facilitating an influx and quasi-evacuation of defeated right-wing Ukrainians to South Africa by the racist, pro-white imperialist DA,” MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told local media.

This unfolding situation illustrates the complexities and divisions within South African politics as the government navigates its international relationships

(Includes inputs from online sources)

