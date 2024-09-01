COP29 To Unveil Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform In September

The COP29 Presidency will officially launch a flagship initiative, the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP), during the High-Level Dialogue (HLD) on September.

Purpose of the High-Level Dialogue

HLD aims to sustain momentum for increased transparency action in the lead-up to COP29. This High-Level Dialogue will focus on building confidence among Parties, raising political awareness about the importance of universal participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

Objectives of the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform

The main objective of the BTP is to enhance confidence and support Parties in preparing and finalizing their BTRs, as well as implementing the ETF beyond 2024, in particular, supporting the capacity-building efforts of developing country Parties along the way. The BTP will complement existing transparency platforms, including the #Together4Transparency initiative, aligning with and enhancing the existing transparency ecosystem.

Statement from COP29 President-Designate

“Our goal is to unite stakeholders committed to support developing country Parties in the preparation and submission of BTRs, promote collaboration and knowledge exchange amongst all Parties on the full spectrum of the ETF, and better mobilize capacity-building resources where they are needed. By doing so, we can help to ensure the effective implementation of the ETF and the success of the Paris Agreement,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Republic of Azerbaijan, in a letter to Parties and Constituencies on Transparency.

Invitation for Feedback and Participation

“We are also keen to better understand how the BTP can support and meet the needs of Parties most effectively. I cordially invite you to participate in the HLD, share your feedback and contribute to further development cycles of the BTP as we mark this pivotal step towards enhancing global climate transparency together. I also encourage you to participate in our online survey by 30th September, so the COP29 Presidency can better understand the progress made on BTRs and how we can best support you.”

Encouragement for Inclusive Participation

The COP29 Presidency encourages all Parties to involve civil society, Indigenous Peoples, women, youth, and other key stakeholders in the transparency process. “It is only by working in an inclusive manner that we can strengthen the trust and accountability required to raise our mutual ambition on climate action, achieve our collective climate goals, and create a sustainable future for all,” he added.

