India, along with the entire world, is grappling with an enemy that is invisible, unlike the destruction it has caused. SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus, originated from Wuhan, China, in late 2019, is still toppling health infrastructures, economies, and mental peace. In May 2020, former POTUS Donald Trump called COVID-19 “China Virus”, which rubbed many people the wrong way. But as the saying goes – Even a broken clock is right twice a day – the Coronavirus may not be a freak of nature.

With the emergence of new, deadly variants of the Coronavirus, the discourse about the emergence and the accountability of China in the whole situation has gained momentum. According to a document retrieved as part of the US investigation on the origins of COVID-19, military scientists were discussing the possibility of using coronaviruses as bioweapons. The paper titled “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons” points out two crucial dimensions of biological warfare – first, the ability to freeze-dry-micro-organisms to store and aerosolise them and second, the ability of the bioweapon to collapse the “enemy’s medical system”.

Robert Potter, a digital forensics specialist, a former employee of the US, Canadian, and Australian governments, authenticated the document by confirming its location on the Chinese internet. Dr Le-meng Yan, who was working on the origins of the Coronavirus in Hong Kong, confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party was working on bio-weapon technology for a long time. Dr, Francis Boyle who drafted the Biological Weapon Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, gave a detailed statement about the leak of Coronavirus from a P4 Lab at Wuhan and that it was indeed an offensive biological weapon.

In recent reports, an Australian website revealed that China and Pakistan had signed a three-year agreement for running covert research projects to experiment with biowarfare capabilities in Pakistan. Both the nations are rogue in the truest sense, and it seems that the recent revelations throw light on the matter that these two rogue nations were working hand in glove for a bigger and broader offensive against their neighbour India and other western countries of the world.