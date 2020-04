Coronavirus: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday, April 30, confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he will go into self-isolation to protect other cabinet members and curb the spread of virus.

Talking to President Vladimir Putin via video conferencing, Mishustin said he just learned that the test on the coronavirus he took has resulted positive. He also suggested that a deputy may take his place till the time he will be staying in self-isolation.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App