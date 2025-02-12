Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Corruption Perceptions Index 2024 Is Out: Here’s Where India Ranks

Pakistan ranked 135th, indicating severe corruption concerns. India has also slipped down.

Corruption Perceptions Index 2024 Is Out: Here’s Where India Ranks


India has slipped three places to the 96th rank in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, marking a concerning trend in its fight against corruption.

The country scored 38 out of 100, a slight decline from 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022. The index, which ranks 180 countries based on perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, highlights the ongoing challenges that nations face in maintaining transparency and accountability.

Least Corrupt Countries

Denmark continues to be the least corrupt country in the world with a score of 90, followed closely by Finland and Singapore. New Zealand also secured a spot among the top-ranked nations. These countries have consistently demonstrated strong governance, independent institutions, and robust legal frameworks to counter corruption.

India’s Declining Rank

India’s drop in ranking signals persistent issues of public sector corruption, which continue to plague governance and economic growth. Despite various anti-corruption measures and digital transparency initiatives, challenges such as bureaucratic inefficiencies, lack of enforcement, and political corruption remain major obstacles.

Among its South Asian neighbors:  

  • Pakistan ranked 135th, indicating severe corruption concerns.
  • Sri Lanka stood at 121st, struggling with governance issues.
  • Bangladesh ranked even lower at 149th, pointing to deep-rooted corruption problems.
  • China fared better at 76th, reflecting a stricter anti-corruption drive despite authoritarian controls.

Western Nations Also See Decline

The United States, once perceived as a leading force against corruption, fell from 24th to 28th place with a score drop from 69 to 65. Other Western nations like France and Germany also experienced declines, indicating growing concerns over governance and transparency even in developed economies.

Most Corrupt Countries

At the bottom of the list, South Sudan ranked as the most corrupt country with a score of 8, followed by Somalia (9), Venezuela (10), and Syria (12). These nations continue to grapple with instability, weak institutions, and entrenched corruption that hinders development and governance.

Transparency International warns that corruption is not just an economic issue but a threat to democracy, global stability, and climate change mitigation. The report highlights that the misuse of climate funds and undue private sector influence is slowing down efforts to combat global warming, as illicit money flows obstruct necessary policy reforms.

Filed under

corruption Corruption Perceptions Index 2024 India

