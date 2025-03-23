Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

Israel reported a significant rise in the number of wounded security personnel on Sunday, just days before hosting its first international rehabilitation conference on Tuesday.

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

Cost of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge in Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected by 2030


Israel reported a significant rise in the number of wounded security personnel on Sunday, just days before hosting its first international rehabilitation conference on Tuesday. The sharp increase underscores the ongoing impact of the October 7 attack and the broader challenges of war-related injuries.

Rising Numbers of Wounded Soldiers

According to data from the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division, more than 78,000 wounded individuals are currently receiving care. This includes 16,000 who have been admitted since Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023. The statistics highlight the heavy toll on reservists, who make up 66 percent of the wounded, with more than half (51 percent) being young adults between the ages of 18 and 30. Women account for seven percent of the injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The nature of the injuries varies widely. Approximately 10,900 individuals are recovering from physical wounds, while half of those receiving care are grappling with psychological trauma. Additionally, 2,900 have sustained both physical and mental injuries. Among them, six percent of cases are classified as moderate, while four percent are considered severe. A total of 72 individuals have undergone amputations and have been fitted with prosthetic limbs.

The Cost of Rehabilitation and Future Projections

The Israeli Defense Ministry estimates that the average annual cost of treating and supporting a war-wounded individual is approximately NIS 150,000 (USD 40,300). By 2030, the Rehabilitation Division expects to be responsible for about 100,000 disabled IDF veterans, with half suffering from psychological conditions. In addition, 8,300 individuals who sustained injuries in past conflicts have sought official recognition for their disabilities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Global Collaboration on Veteran Care

On Tuesday, Tel Aviv University will host the first international rehabilitation conference organized by the ministry’s Rehabilitation Division. Representatives from over 20 countries—including medical and rehabilitation experts from various militaries, defense ministries, and health ministries—will participate. The conference aims to foster discussions on rehabilitation strategies and strengthen international partnerships in veteran care.

The devastating impact of the October 7 attack remains deeply felt. At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in the Hamas assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be deceased. The upcoming conference serves as a crucial step in addressing the long-term needs of those affected and advancing rehabilitation efforts worldwide.

ALSO READ: Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

 

Filed under

gaza Hamas Israel Israel Veterans Israeli Defense Ministry

The UP Police arrested Za

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In...
A disturbing video showin

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch
A woman named Muskan Rast

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering
newsx

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030
newsx

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28
Justice Yashwant Varma of

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In Clashes

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In...

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival