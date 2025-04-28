Cost Of Living, Defence, And Climate: Canada’s Election Heats Up With Key Policy Battles

Canada’s 2025 federal election sees the Liberals, Conservatives, and NDP face off on key issues like inflation, housing, and climate action, with results expected on April 28.

Canada’s federal election on April 28, 2025, is poised to be one of the most closely contested in recent memory. The race is intensifying as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party holds a narrow lead over Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh, along with smaller parties, is also looking to make significant strides.

With the cost of living, housing affordability, and climate action among the top concerns for voters, the election’s outcome remains uncertain. As Canadians weigh their options, each party has laid out their stance on these key issues. Here’s an overview of where the major parties stand:

Cost of Living

The rising cost of living remains a key concern for many Canadians, and both the Liberals and Conservatives have pledged to cut taxes for those in the lowest tax bracket. The Liberals propose a 1% tax reduction, while the Conservatives advocate for a more significant decrease from 15% to 12.75%.

On housing, the Liberals promise to remove taxes for first-time homebuyers on properties under C$1 million. The Conservatives plan to remove the federal sales tax on new homes and Canadian-made cars. The NDP, focused on relieving the financial burden, intends to eliminate sales taxes on essentials such as energy, phone, and internet bills, in addition to doubling income for Canadians with disabilities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Bloc Quebecois, which concentrates on Quebec-specific issues, aims to increase Old Age Security payments by 10% and cap credit card interest rates.

Defence Spending

Defence spending has been a source of criticism, especially from U.S. President Donald Trump, over Canada’s failure to meet NATO’s military spending target of 2% of GDP. Both the Liberals and Conservatives aim to meet this target by 2030.

The Liberals have pledged to spend C$18 billion over four years on new military equipment, including submarines and icebreakers, with a particular focus on the Arctic. The Conservatives propose a similar budget of C$17 billion but with plans to build Arctic military bases in Iqaluit and Churchill, Manitoba.

The NDP, however, has a longer timeline for achieving the target, aiming for 2032. They have also promised to cancel contracts for U.S.-built fighter jets and focus on building northern military bases.

Energy and Climate

The issue of climate change and energy policy has become increasingly divisive. The Conservatives, under Poilievre, plan to scrap the carbon pricing program initiated by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They also want to lift the cap on oil and gas emissions and repeal Bill C-69, the Environmental Assessment Act. The Conservatives intend to offer a tax credit for clean manufacturing.

The Liberals, on the other hand, support improving the industrial carbon tax, backing carbon removal technologies, and expediting approval processes for clean energy projects. Additionally, they propose building a Canada east-west electricity grid and are open to the construction of new pipelines to reduce dependency on U.S. energy imports.

The NDP is committed to supporting the industrial carbon tax and opposes oil pipelines in Quebec and the Alberta-New Brunswick pipeline. They also support the east-west electricity grid and oppose fossil fuel subsidies.

The Greens and the Bloc Quebecois, meanwhile, are pushing for the elimination of fossil fuel subsidies. The Greens have pledged to transition Canada to a fully renewable electricity system and oppose the construction of new pipelines and oil exploration projects.

Trump Tariffs

The issue of tariffs, particularly those imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, remains a point of contention. Most parties agree on retaliating with tariffs but differ on how to use the money generated. The Conservatives suggest using it for tax relief, particularly for affected workers. The Liberals and NDP want to allocate the funds towards worker and business support, with the NDP proposing to put all tariff funds directly into support programs.

The Liberals are also promising C$5 billion to diversify trade and invest in infrastructure, including C$2 billion for the protection of Canada’s auto industry. The Conservatives aim to reduce trade barriers between provinces and negotiate new trade deals with the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The Bloc Quebecois calls for pandemic-style support for workers and increased help for Quebec’s aluminum industry.

Housing Prices

Affordable housing is a major issue in the 2025 election, with the Liberals proposing to create a federal entity to help develop affordable housing. They aim to provide C$25 billion in debt financing for prefabricated home builders and want to double housing starts to 500,000 per year.

The Conservatives have proposed tying federal funding to cities based on the number of homes built. They also aim to construct 2.3 million homes over the next five years, selling off 15% of federal buildings to make land available for affordable housing.

The NDP’s ambitious plan includes building 3 million affordable homes in five years, expediting approval processes, and investing C$1 billion in rent-controlled homes. They also want to allocate federal land to create 100,000 rent-controlled units by 2035.

ALSO READ: Canada Election 2025: Key Battleground Between Liberals And Conservatives, When and What Time Will the Results Be Declared?