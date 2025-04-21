Home
Could An American Ever Be Pope? Cardinal Dolan’s Role In the 2025 Conclave

As the Vatican prepares for the 2025 papal conclave following Pope Francis’s death, attention turns to Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan — the charismatic Archbishop of New York and one of eight American cardinals poised to cast a vote.

Following the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church prepares for a pivotal moment: the 2025 papal conclave. Among the cardinals eligible to vote is Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York — a prominent and familiar face within both the American Church and broader Catholic discourse.

Who is Cardinal Dolan?

Known for his charisma, media savvy, and conservative theology, Dolan stands out as one of the most recognizable Catholic figures in the United States. Appointed Archbishop in 2009 and elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, Dolan has frequently appeared in national media defending Church doctrine and speaking on key moral and social issues.

In addition to his leadership in New York, he once served as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, gaining a reputation for his firm adherence to Catholic teachings.

Despite his high profile, Dolan is not widely seen as a leading contender to become pope. Still, his presence in the conclave signals a significant role for the American Church in shaping the future of global Catholicism.

Political Beliefs of Cardinal Dolan

Politically, he has been commended for defending the Church and its teachings, notably during the controversy surrounding contraceptive and abortion funding under the Obama administration.

He has also not hesitated to challenge internal Church dynamics. In 2015, he joined 12 other cardinals in signing an open letter to Pope Francis, expressing concern over the Synod on the Family and warning that it could lead the Church down a path similar to the fragmentation seen in liberal Protestant denominations.

Has There Ever Been an American Pope?

Technically, any baptized Catholic male is eligible to be elected pope. However, in practice, the role almost always falls to a cardinal. To date, no American has ever ascended to the papacy, and historically, the Church has tended to favor candidates from countries outside global superpowers.

The American Catholic Church remains one of the largest and wealthiest in the world, and in the upcoming conclave, eight American cardinals, including Dolan, are expected to participate. Their collective presence will give them a significant voice in the election of the next pontiff.

