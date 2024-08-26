Could Elon Musk Join Donald Trump’s Cabinet? Former President Suggests It’s Unlikely Despite Interest

Speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between tech billionaire Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump reached new heights after Trump hinted at the possibility of offering Musk a position in his hypothetical cabinet. However, Trump tempered these rumors, acknowledging that the Tesla CEO’s commitments to his businesses would likely prevent such an appointment.

During a recent interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan, Trump revealed his thoughts on Musk’s potential role in his administration. “He’s running big businesses and all that, so he can’t, really, I don’t think he could be in the cabinet,” Trump stated, as reported by CNBC. This comment followed Trump’s earlier suggestion that he would consider Musk for a cabinet position, emphasizing that while the offer stands, the practicality of Musk’s involvement remains doubtful given his extensive responsibilities.

Trump’s remarks

Trump’s remarks seem to strategically address the evolving relationship between the two figures, especially as Musk has become increasingly involved in right-wing politics. Despite their earlier public disagreements—where insults were exchanged on social media and at political rallies—Trump and Musk have recently aligned, with Musk even endorsing Trump for the upcoming November election. This endorsement marked a significant shift from their prior antagonistic interactions, suggesting a growing alliance as the election approaches.

Trump also hinted at the kind of role Musk could play if he were to participate in the government, albeit in a less formal capacity. “He can, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas,” Trump said, pointing to areas such as artificial intelligence where Musk’s expertise could be particularly valuable.

Aliance unlikely

This alliance has been further solidified by Musk’s active participation in supporting Trump’s campaign. Notably, Musk played a role in establishing a pro-Trump political action committee in May, and following an assassination attempt on Trump, Musk publicly endorsed him for the presidency.

Adding to the intrigue, Trump recently reactivated his handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a prolonged absence. This move, after exclusively using his own platform, Truth Social, indicates a potential shift in his social media strategy as he broadens his outreach in the lead-up to the election. The renewed activity on X suggests that Trump is seeking to reconnect with a wider audience, including Musk’s substantial following.

In a further display of their growing rapport, Trump and Musk engaged in a conversation on X Space earlier this month, where they discussed the possibility of collaborating in government should Trump win a second term. Musk proposed the creation of a “government efficiency commission” and expressed his willingness to contribute to such an initiative. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission,” Musk stated during the discussion.