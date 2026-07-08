Could Iran Close Strait of Hormuz After Trump’s ‘Cease Is Over’ Remark? Here’s What It Means for Fuel And Gas Prices

Fresh attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over whether CNG and cooking gas prices will rise if the situation deteriorates further. A recent statement by US President Donald Trump during the NATO summit announcing an end to the ceasefire with Iran has sparked deep concern in India, as this water channel remains Asia’s primary transit point for fuel imports.

The latest tanker attack has severely worsened security conditions in the Middle East. On Wednesday, a Qatari LNG carrier with four Indian crew members on board was reportedly hit near Hormuz. Following the attack, at least four oil and gas tankers turned back. For India, the stakes are exceptionally high: the country imports roughly half of its natural gas requirements as LNG, with Qatar serving as its single largest supplier. Furthermore, New Delhi relies on the Strait of Hormuz for 40% to 50% of its crude oil imports, making the channel a critical energy chokepoint.

Will Indian Consumers Face Price Hikes If Conflict Resumes?

As a major importer of crude oil and natural gas, India faces escalating economic risks. Unlike retail petrol and diesel, domestic CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas) prices are heavily influenced by the cost of imported LNG.

Consequently, the attack on the Qatari LNG vessel directly threatens Indian energy security. While India has diversified its energy portfolio in recent years by importing cargoes from the US, Australia, Russia, and Africa, Qatar remains the cornerstone of New Delhi’s gas supply stability.

Will the US-Iran War Escalate?

Fears of full-scale military conflict have surged following a fresh round of strikes between the United States and Iran. While Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have yet to officially respond to the latest attacks, rhetoric from Washington has intensified. In a recent statement, President Trump declared that Iran had been hit “powerfully” and heavily criticized its leadership. “For me, the memorandum of understanding is over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore… And if they get a nuclear weapon, they’re liars. In my eyes, it’s a waste of time to continue talking to them… for me, it’s over,” he stated.

Also Read: ‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?