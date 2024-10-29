Could Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Ju Ae Be North Korea’s Next Leader? Here Is What South Korean Intelligence Agency Says

Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
South Korea’s intelligence agency has reported signs that Kim Ju Ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, may be on a path to greater influence.

Representative Park Sun-won from South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, who is the vice-chair of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee, shared details from a briefing with the National Intelligence Service (NIS). According to the NIS, there are strong indications of an elevation in Ju Ae’s standing.

Kim Jong Un’s daughter attending key party events

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, who is still pre-teen, has been notably present at Workers’ Party of Korea events, often seen alongside her father in official media images. Her increased visibility includes interactions with prominent regime figures, such as her aunt. Earlier this month, she was observed conversing directly with Alexander Matsegora, the Russian ambassador to North Korea.

Park noted that her established status is becoming more apparent, referring to her frequent appearances since late 2022, when she was publicly acknowledged by the NIS as a probable successor to Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un working to elevate his own image

Meanwhile, the NIS reported that Kim is simultaneously working to elevate his own image. He is seeking to distinguish himself from his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, by bolstering his idolized status within North Korea.

Additionally, the NIS briefing included updates on enhanced security measures around Kim Jong Un, with heightened protections including network jamming and drone detection technology to address assassination concerns.

Kim making more public appearances

The intelligence agency noted an increase in Kim’s public appearances this year, with about 60% more public engagements compared to the previous year.

The NIS suggested Kim’s recent uranium enrichment facility visit coincided with the US presidential debate cycle, possibly hinting at a calculated approach to international events. While the timing of a potential seventh nuclear test remains uncertain, the agency believes it would more likely occur after the US presidential election, though other provocative actions, such as launching intercontinental or intermediate-range ballistic missiles, remain possibilities.

