The United States Capitol is all set for the inauguration ceremony as the "Field of Flags" representing US people has been placed on the ground of the National Mall in Washington, DC.

The United States President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the oldest President and the first female Vice President of the United States on January 20, 2021. The United States will mark a historic day on Wednesday as Kamala Harris is also the first US Vice President of black and Indian origin.

Joe Biden, 78, will take oath as the 46th President of United States and Kamala Harris, 56 will take oath as the 49th Vice President of the United States on January 20. In a first, Donald Trump has become the first US President to boycott his successor's inauguration.

The event that will be missed by Donald Trump will be held under strict security and Covid-19 protocols. About 1,91,500 US flags will represent the people of the United States as they will not be able to attend the inauguration.

Joe Biden’s team on Tuesday hinted on keeping some of Donald Trump’s hard-line economic policies towards China. Antony Blinken, Biden’s pick for secretary of state said that he agreed with the Trump’s administration that China’s crackdown on Uighur Muslims and other minorities was a genocide.

Have a look at Joe Biden’s picks for his administration:

Department of Commerce

Joe Biden on January 7 announced that he’d nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to the commerce secretary.

Department of Justice

On January 7, Joe Biden nominated Judge Merrick Garland to serve as the next attorney general of the United States.

Department of Labor

Joe Biden nominated Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for labor secretary on January 7.

Department of Education

Biden nominated Miguel Cardona to head the Department of Education on December 22.

Environmental Protection Agency

Joe Biden on December 19 announced Michael Regan as his nominee to head the EPA.

Department of the Interior

Joe Biden announced Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as his nominee to lead the Department of the Interior.

Department of Transportation

Joe Biden on December 15 nominated Pete Buttigieg to head the Department of Transportation.

Department of Energy

Biden nominated former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his nominee to head the Department of Energy on Dec. 17.

Department of Defense

On December 8, Joe Biden nominated retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead the Department of Defense.

Department of Agriculture

Joe Biden announced on December 10 Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his nominee to serve as his secretary of agriculture.

