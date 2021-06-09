Several nations have called for a coordinated diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has stated that they are consulting very closely with allies and partners to look at the common concerns and ideally to establish a common approach against China.

Reassertion on boycotting the upcoming Beijing winter Olympic has again become a matter of concern. Several European nations along with North America have recently launched coordinated legislative actions, calling for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“With regard to the Olympics, we’re consulting very closely with allies and partners to look at the common concerns that we have, and ideally to establish a common approach,” said Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State. There would be more on that in the coming weeks, he added.

Considering Biden’s administration declining to present its position on a possible boycott, Antony said that a united front with allied nations would be more effective than doing something on their own. Republicans are also showing their position against China by intending an outright boycott of the event over alleged human rights violation by the Chinese Government. They criticised the nation’s repression of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Following it, members of Biden’s Democratic party have also now started to hold anti china statements opposing China’s actions. “Let’s not honour the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China,” said house speaker Nancy Pelosi, advocating a diplomatic boycott.

Moreover, both the major political parties of the US have drafted legislation to punish those companies agreeing to sponsor the Beijing Winter Olympic of 2022.