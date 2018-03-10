A senior Islamic official in China has warned that Muslims in China need to guard against creeping Islamisation. The Chinese official added that traditions of Islam in Chinese should be more local rather than blindly following foreign styles. China is home to roughly 20 millions Muslims, just about 1-3% of the total population. The official also said that national law should always be kept forward religious rules.

Showing his concern, a senior Chinese Islamic official has said that Chinese Muslims need to guard against creeping Islamisation, including mosques that follow foreign styles. The official has also urged Chinese Muslims to practice their faith in a more Chinese way. The Chinese government is concerned about the possibility of radicalisation among Muslims in the most populous country in the world. In recent years, officials have bind controls in Muslim dominated areas. However, China officially guarantees the freedom of religion and allow every citizen of its country to follow whichever faith they want to embrace. Most of the Muslims in China live in the western part of the country and according to recent population census, China is home to roughly 20 millions Muslims, just about 1-3% of the total population.

Yang Faming, head of China Islamic Association, a government-linked organisation, said that Islam had a glorious history in China but in recent years problems within the Islam have grown up and that can’t be ignored. In a warning, while addressing largely advisory body to China’s Parliament, he said mosques in China these days blindly following foreign styles of construction. The concept of halal has become common across the country, all these traditions are against the local Muslim culture. Yang added, “national law should always be kept forward religious rules. You should also keep in mind that you are also a citizen along with the believer of religion. We must remain on high alert.”

Chinese Muslims should oppose radicalisation and adopt core socialist values. Islam in China must uphold the successful experience of becoming more Chinese, Yang added. He said, religious practices, architecture and culture must be Chinese in style. China has blamed a series of attacks in recent years in Xinjiang, which is the Chinese door to Central Asia and Pakistan. However, rights groups in China have alleged that government’s clutches on religious and cultural rights have given birth to this problem.

Countering the allegations, China is continuously denying any kind of restraint on religious freedom. China has always tried to build up the perception of the secular country, which is indispensable keeping in mind its Belt and Road Initiative which passes through various Islamic countries. China’s negative image about minority freedom rights can dent President Xi Jinping initiative.

