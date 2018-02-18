An Indian origin teacher, Shanthi Viswanathan used a basic technique to block the way of the accused who openly fired at the students who were trapped inside the Florida school. Instead of letting her pupils go outside, The Algebra teacher told them to crouch together on the floor of the classroom, her quick and sharp thinking saved many innocent lives.

The recent shooting that killed 17 people and wounded at least 19 at Florida high school, an Indian origin teacher, Shanthi Viswanathan used a basic technique to block the way of the accused who openly fired at the students who were trapped inside the Florida school. The Indian teacher had realised that there was something unusual in the premises of the institute when the second alarm sounded, after that end of the day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. As massive gunshots drifted immensely, her quick and sharp thinking saved many innocent lives.

The country has witnessed many mass shootings at an alarming rate in the past years. In June 2016, 50 people were killed and injured more than 53 in a gay nightclub in the tourist hub of Orlando Florida. Another shooting that took nationwide attention occurred in 2017 in which at least 59 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas when a 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from a room in a hotel on nearly 22,000 people.