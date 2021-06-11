The Twitter account of the scientist, who found an 'engineered-look' for Covid-19, has disappeared. The reason for it is yet to be found.

The Twitter account of Kristian Andersen, a Virologist of Scripps Research Institute, who told Dr. Anthony Fauci in an email that Covid “looks engineered” has disappeared. Before the account got deleted, the scientist’s email thread with Fauci was leaked on Twitter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. The exchanges between Anderson and Fauci started as early as January 2020. They talked about the potential possibility of Covid-19 being engineered.

It is said that Andersen wrote in his email in support of the ‘engineered theory’: “I should mention that after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.” However, at a later stage,in the month of March 2020, he, along with a couple of other scientists, stated that the Covid-19 virus was ‘not purposefully manipulated.’

The emails of Andersen and Fauci came to light as US President Joe Biden asked the intelligence agencies to speed up their investigation regarding Covid-19 origin. Fauci even said that he was not convinced with the findings that Covid-19 is a result of animal to human transmission. It added to what Dr. Li-Meng Yan and former President Donald Trump, believed to have – ‘engineered origin’ for Covid-19. On June 3, Li- Meng Yan said that she emailed Fauci last year to state that covid-19 is not merely a natural occurrence. It is instead used as a bioweapon.

In addition to all these, a twitter spokesperson said that “the account was deactivated by the user. No action was taken on Twitter’s part.”