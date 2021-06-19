The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is now becoming globally dominant. Expert warn that the third wave is 'inevitable' and could hit the country sooner than later.

Even as Covid-19 cases in India show a declining trend, expert warn that the third wave could hit the country sooner than later. The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is now becoming globally dominant, with cases being reported in the US and UK. WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan has said that the Delta variant is on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility.

Predictions are that the next wave of Covid-19, which will be the third wave for India, could hit India by October. However, there are also experts who warn that the third wave could come as early as August and Early September. Reports also say that the third wave could be more dangerous as it is most likely to affect Children.

To prepare against the third wave, India on a war footing to vaccinate majority of its population. With the vaccination drive being opened to everyone above the age of 18, India has been able to administer 27,23,88, 673 citizens till now. Vaccination trials for children from the age of 6 to 12 years are also currently underway at various sites such as AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Patna.

On Friday, India reported 60,753 new Covid-19 cases, with 97,743 discharges and 1,647 deaths in past 24 hours. The total number of active cases now stand at 7,60, 019. Meanwhile, the overall death toll has reached 3.8 lakh.

