As Covid cases surges worldwide, a "shocking imbalance" in vaccination is occurring globally.

As Covid cases surges worldwide, a “shocking imbalance” in vaccination is occurring globally. The Biden administration was making massive effort to open vaccination against COVID to every adult by April 19. As per global statistics, governments of many bigger, capitalist countries are vaccinating their populations, while vaccinations have stalled and hit a roadblock in the global south and underdeveloped and developing countries.

However, in a huge contrast about 30 countries, including much of Africa, have yet to administer their first dose. Multinational pharmaceutical corporations are hoping to produce between 10-14 billion vaccine doses in 2021.

In another major development the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended “pause” in the use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” over six reported cases in the US of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot. All six cases occurred among women ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

While India fights second wave of Covid with the ever increasing active cases and deaths in months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended and justified India’s decision to supply Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, saying that the country’s “ability to make vaccines is a result of international cooperation” which is not a “one-way street”. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores, the Union Health Ministry said.

India has become the 60th country to authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, with which the vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world’s population.

