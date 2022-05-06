China is pursuing its "zero COVID" policy, claiming that it will save many lives by citing the millions of COVID deaths in other nations.

People in China are more concerned about the lockdowns than they are about the coronavirus. And there are compelling reasons for this, as evidenced by countless films from Shanghai and elsewhere.

A video circulating on Twitter depicts a lady being pinned down by a man for a Covid test.

The woman is seen lying down on the floor of what looks to be a testing facility with a man on top of her as the video begins. She screams and tries to fight the forced exam, but the man grabs her hands and firmly holds them under his knees.

He then forcibly opens the woman’s mouth, at which point a hazmat-suited healthcare worker collects a swab sample. The video’s legitimacy is unknown yet.

The woman was forced to do COVID-test in China. https://t.co/2E5Ba0nf15 — Dr. Ware Fong_美国方博士 (@WeisheJiang) April 29, 2022

The internet has been startled by the footage.

Others shared videos of Chinese healthcare officials forcibly entering the home of an elderly man for the obligatory Covid test last month.

The video was first shared on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, before spreading to other social media platforms.

The exact location of the footage is unknown, but it comes at a time when Shanghai residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.

Beijing, China’s capital, has also shut down more than 40 subway stations and 158 bus lines as a precautionary measure.