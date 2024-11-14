Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Craig Melvin To Replace Hoda Kotb As ‘TODAY’ Show Co-Anchor

Craig Melvin is set to replace Hoda Kotb as co-anchor on “TODAY” after Kotb announced in September her decision to step down following nearly 20 years with the show. Currently a news anchor on “TODAY” and co-host of the program’s third hour, Melvin shared the announcement Thursday morning on the show, confirming he would begin co-anchoring with Savannah Guthrie during the 7 and 8 a.m. hours starting January 13.

Kotb to co-anchor until January 10

Expressing his gratitude, Melvin said he felt deeply honored and thankful, noting that his career had brought him many blessings, with this opportunity being the latest. Kotb, reflecting on Melvin’s new role, stated that he possessed all the qualities necessary for the position and was well-suited for it.

Kotb will stay in her co-anchor role until January 10, which she referred to as a celebratory “party day.” She explained her choice to step down came after she turned 60 in August, which felt like the right time to “turn the page” and pursue something new. Kotb, who began co-anchoring alongside Guthrie in early 2018, made history as part of the show’s first all-female anchor team.

Craig Melvin gets praise

In a heartfelt message, Guthrie praised Kotb as “irreplaceable” but expressed excitement about Melvin’s promotion, commending his talent, work ethic, and suitability for the role. Legendary “TODAY” weatherman Al Roker also joined via Zoom to congratulate Melvin, saying he was proud to see him step into this position, recognizing both his professional skills and personal qualities.

In response, Melvin expressed his appreciation to his co-hosts, calling them “sisters” and sharing that it was a privilege to continue Kotb’s legacy on the show. He also thanked Guthrie, noting her intelligence and humor.

Craig Melvin to continue co-host of the 3rd Hour

Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of “TODAY,” informed staff in a memo that the team was “thrilled” for Melvin to take on the co-anchor role while continuing as co-host of the 3rd Hour with Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.

With nearly 14 years at NBC News, Melvin has previously held multiple roles on “TODAY,” covering significant events, including the Olympics, Super Bowl games, and presidential interviews.

