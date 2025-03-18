Crew-9 Astronauts Pack Up For Return; NASA Says Preparation In Full Swing To Undock From ISS

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with fellow astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, are finally preparing to return to Earth after spending an unexpected nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with fellow astronauts, are finally preparing to return to Earth.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with fellow astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, are finally preparing to return to Earth after spending an unexpected nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The prolonged stay, originally meant to last just eight days, was extended due to technical problems with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Now, NASA, with the help of SpaceX, is executing a carefully planned return for the astronauts.

Final Preparations for Earthbound Journey

The crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 1:05 AM ET (10:35 AM IST) and begin their return trip to Earth, which will take approximately 17 hours. Before their departure, responsibilities at the ISS will be officially handed over to the replacement crew, ensuring a seamless transition of operations aboard the station.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initially, the return was planned for Wednesday night, but unfavorable weather conditions led NASA to postpone the journey. Now, the team is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 5:57 PM ET on Tuesday (3:27 AM IST, Wednesday). However, the exact landing site will be determined by real-time weather assessments to ensure safety.

Unexpectedly Long Mission Due to Spacecraft Issues

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore originally traveled to the ISS in June 2023 on what was supposed to be a short eight-day mission. However, the duo was forced to extend their stay as Boeing’s Starliner capsule developed critical issues with its propulsion system. This situation turned their brief mission into a nine-month-long ordeal, making it one of the longest unintended stays in recent spaceflight history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft was on a test flight, marking the first time a crewed mission used the vehicle. Unfortunately, the faulty capsule had to return to Earth last September, leaving the astronauts stranded aboard the ISS until a safe return plan could be implemented.

Political Reactions to the Extended Stay

The prolonged ISS stay has sparked political discussions, with former U.S. President Donald Trump and his close advisor, Elon Musk—the CEO of SpaceX—suggesting, without presenting evidence, that the situation resulted from mismanagement by the Joe Biden administration. However, NASA officials have maintained that the delay was purely a technical matter and not influenced by political factors.

How Long Has Sunita Williams Been in Space?

Although Sunita Williams’ extended mission is remarkable, it does not set a record for the longest continuous stay in space. The record still belongs to Frank Rubio, who spent 371 days aboard the ISS in 2023. The all-time world record is held by Russia’s Valeri Polyakov, who stayed aboard the Mir Space Station for an astonishing 437 days in 1994-1995.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Crew-10 mission is already in place at the ISS. This team, set to remain aboard the station for six months, includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. They will continue ISS operations alongside three other astronauts to ensure uninterrupted research and station maintenance.

Where to Watch Sunita Williams’ Return to Earth?

NASA has been providing live coverage of the crew’s return. The live-streaming broadcast began at 8:15 AM on Tuesday, allowing space enthusiasts worldwide to witness the momentous occasion.

As part of the preparation, NASA reported that the crew had already started final suit-up activities before undocking from the ISS, ensuring all safety measures were in place for their return journey.

Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members have shown remarkable patience and resilience throughout this extended mission.