LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 13:30:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Oct 17 (Reuters) – United Arab Emirates captain Muhammed Waseem expects his team to make their mark at the Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year after they claimed the last qualifying spot for the showpiece tournament. Their eight-wicket victory against Japan in Al Amarat on Thursday guaranteed UAE a top-three finish at the Asia/East Asia-Pacific qualifier. They join Nepal and Oman as the last three teams to secure spots at the event. "It's very proud moment for us as a team, and I'm very happy with the performance of the team," Waseem said in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). "We played like a champion team here. I have belief in my team that they will do better in the upcoming games and in the World Cup. "I'm pretty sure we'll produce some excellent performance in the World Cup." The win put an end to the qualifying hopes of Japan, Samoa and Qatar. Former champions England and Australia have qualified automatically alongside five other teams who finished in the top seven at the 2024 World Cup. With the United States also booking their ticket courtesy of a top-seven finish at the 2024 edition, which they co-hosted with the West Indies, Canada grabbed the lone Americas qualifying spot for the 20-team tournament. Italy and the Netherlands qualified from Europe, while Namibia and Zimbabwe secured the two spots from the eight-team Africa qualifier. The ICC is yet to announce the schedule but the tournament is likely to be held in February-March, with India the defending champions. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BBVA Chairman says he will not step down despite failure in Sabadell bid

BRIEF-Ford Motor Company Is Recalling 332,778 U.S. Vehicles – NHTSA

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide, gold scales new peak as banking fears weigh

HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX <.HSTECH> DOWN MORE THAN 3%

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Makes Big Statement Against India, Says It Could ‘Play Dirty’, Claims Islamabad Ready For Two-Front War Against…

LATEST NEWS

US says India halves Russian oil imports, sources say no cuts seen

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi Return, Plot, Cast, Streaming Date Revealed!

Oben Electric to Open 10 New Showrooms Across Gujarat in 2026

Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Drone footage of Villa Park as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from Europa League match

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup
Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup
Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup
Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup
QUICK LINKS