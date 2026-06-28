How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news NEET 2026 challenge window akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > World News > How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

A 25-year-old Telangana student pursuing a Master's degree in the UK was found dead under unclear circumstances after attending a birthday party. As the cause of death remains unconfirmed, his family has appealed to the Central and Telangana governments to help bring his body back to India.

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party? Photo:X
How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party? Photo:X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 12:08 IST

A 25 year old student from Telangana was found dead in the United Kingdom under circumstances that are still unclear and now his family is looking for answers. Srinath Reddy who was doing his master’s degree in Leicester, had spoken to his family just a few hours before he went out to a birthday party. Then the very next morning, his parents were informed of his death. Even though the cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, his family has appealed to the Central and Telangana governments to help bring his body back to India as soon as possible. 

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Die in London After Birthday Party? 

According to the family Srinath spoke to them on the night of June 22 and he did not seem upset or stressed. His father said later that same evening, Srinath went to attend a birthday party. 

You Might Be Interested In

A relative who said their own son also lives in London told reporters that Srinath’s roommate found him dead the following morning on June 23. 

The roommate later told friends that Srinath had allegedly died by suicide, the relative claimed. Still the family said they first found out about the incident through friends, acquaintances, and messages like that and they are waiting for official word from the authorities

Family Appeals to Bring Body Home

Speaking to reporters, Srinath’s father, Madhusudan Reddy, appealed to both the Centre and the Telangana government to help bring his son’s body back to India as soon as possible.

“We still do not know what exactly happened. We request the Central and Telangana governments to help bring our son’s body back home at the earliest,” he said.

Srinath’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed. Meanwhile, UK authorities have also not issued any public statement on the matter. 

Also Read: Kerala Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts: Here’s What Police Check Exposed Later 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?
Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-8Indian studentleicesterSrinath Reddystudent dead londonTelangana newsUK news

RELATED News

Pakistan Rangers Headquarters Attack: 6 Terrorists Killed, 3 Soldiers Dead in Karachi

Trump Threatens ‘Iran Will No Longer Exist’; Air Raid Sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait- Is the Ceasefire Over?

Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s Brother’s Funeral Attended By Terrorists Linked To 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed | Watch

Why Is PoK PM Furious With Khawaja Asif? ‘Not Proper Kashmiris’ Remark Countered With Demand For Apology

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on Countries Imposing Digital Tax. What Does It Mean for India?

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026

Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?

Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues

Odisha Horror: How Jilted Lover Set Woman’s House on Fire? Shocking Details Inside

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth

Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce With Gaurav Khanna; Fans Wonder If Their Happy Marriage Was Just For The Cameras

Why Indian Govt Has Issued Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory?

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?
How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?
How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?
How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

QUICK LINKS