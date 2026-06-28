How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Mysteriously Die in London After Birthday Party?

A 25 year old student from Telangana was found dead in the United Kingdom under circumstances that are still unclear and now his family is looking for answers. Srinath Reddy who was doing his master’s degree in Leicester, had spoken to his family just a few hours before he went out to a birthday party. Then the very next morning, his parents were informed of his death. Even though the cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, his family has appealed to the Central and Telangana governments to help bring his body back to India as soon as possible.

How Did 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Die in London After Birthday Party?

According to the family Srinath spoke to them on the night of June 22 and he did not seem upset or stressed. His father said later that same evening, Srinath went to attend a birthday party.

A relative who said their own son also lives in London told reporters that Srinath’s roommate found him dead the following morning on June 23.

The roommate later told friends that Srinath had allegedly died by suicide, the relative claimed. Still the family said they first found out about the incident through friends, acquaintances, and messages like that and they are waiting for official word from the authorities.

Family Appeals to Bring Body Home

Speaking to reporters, Srinath’s father, Madhusudan Reddy, appealed to both the Centre and the Telangana government to help bring his son’s body back to India as soon as possible.

“We still do not know what exactly happened. We request the Central and Telangana governments to help bring our son’s body back home at the earliest,” he said.

Srinath’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed. Meanwhile, UK authorities have also not issued any public statement on the matter.

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