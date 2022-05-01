Tesla CEO Elon Musk told US legislator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to quit flirting with him after she criticized him as a "billionaire with an ego problem”

Since the time Elon Musk came on board of Twitter, a constant struggle and criticism is being seen on Twitter as the users call the decision threat to the democracy.

As the chaos went further on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez on Friday stated “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Despite the fact that the US congressman did not identify anyone, Musk must have assumed the jab was aimed at him, as he responded, “Stop hitting on me, I’m pretty shy.”

However, later Ocasio-Cortez responded to Musk’s remark saying that she was talking about (Mark) Zuckerberg, but ok.”

🤷🏽‍♀️ like I said, ego problems https://t.co/IpyCkMadP8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

Musk is well-known for spouting out ideas, often jokingly, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets frequently elicit heated disputes on a variety of topics, including free speech, which polarizes the Twitterati.

He’s also been outspoken about his political views, expressing his opposition to Left-wing philosophy on Friday.

Elon Musk’s entry has caused struggle in the path of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as the company’s employees have turned against the settlement, asking why he took this sudden decision.

According to the reports, Musk may take some strict actions by making some job cuts in the company’s policy department.

On Monday, Twitter revealed the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for USD 44 billion.