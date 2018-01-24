In a startling video posted on Facebook page 'Bonker's Adventure,' crocodile chased a fisherman, Luke Robertson, at Cahills Crossing in Australia's East Alligator River. In the video. the horrific sight shows the 13-feet long, gigantic crocodile chasing fish and grappling it away from Fisherman Mr Luke Robertson's fishing line as he decides to give up his catch.

At this grievous moment, Luke said to NT NEWS, “Just as I was about to get close to the crossing a 4-metre croc started chasing it. “It was the biggest croc we’d seen down there.” In a video posted on social media platforms, like Youtube and Facebook, the horrific sight shows the 13-feet long, gigantic crocodile chasing the fish and grappling it away from Fisherman Mr Luke Robertson’s fishing line as he decides to give up his catch. Nevertheless, Cahills Crossing in Australia is not famous for its crocodile-infested waters.

Crocodiles are considered as large aquatic reptiles that live throughout the tropics of Africa, Asia, the America and Australia. The large species of crocodiles can be very dangerous to humans. The Saltwater and Nile crocodiles are the most dangerous, killing hundreds of people each year in parts of South-East Asia and Africa as they are very fast over short distances, even out of the water. They have extensively sharp jaws and teeth for tearing the flesh, however, they cannot open their mouth if it is held closed.