‘Crooked Judges’: Donald Trump Attacks Federal Judge, Demands His Impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on a federal judge on Thursday, calling him a “Radical Left Lunatic” and demanding his impeachment. In a post on his social media platform, Trump expressed outrage over the judge’s decisions, linking them to broader grievances about election results, illegal immigration, and judicial bias.

Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, reiterated his belief that he won in a landslide. “He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties—HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING!” he wrote, referring to President Joe Biden.

pic.twitter.com/6TBzTaF8iM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2025

Trump further asserted that his victory was a direct mandate from the American people, particularly on immigration. “I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY,” he said.

Trump accused the judge—whom he did not name directly—of being an “agitator” appointed by former President Barack Obama, stating that such judges should be removed from office. “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” he declared.

President’s remark came amid mounting legal battles, with multiple ongoing cases involving his business dealings, election interference allegations, and other lawsuits. His attack on the judiciary is the latest in a series of criticisms aimed at legal authorities presiding over his cases.

Trump also framed his immigration stance as a national security issue, warning of a supposed surge of dangerous criminals entering the U.S. “WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!” he wrote.

