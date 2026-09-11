Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

Global crude oil prices have surged sharply, raising fresh concerns over fuel prices and household expenses in India just ahead of Navratri and Diwali. Brent crude jumped more than 4% to cross the $105-a-barrel mark as escalating tensions in West Asia heightened fears of supply disruptions. The November Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $105.82 a barrel, up 4.55% from its previous close. Meanwhile, October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.42% to $100.30 a barrel. Brent has now crossed $100 for the first time in six weeks.

Why India is particularly vulnerable to global price rise

The sharp rise in crude prices is a concern for India because the country imports around 90% of its crude oil requirements. A sustained increase in international oil prices could significantly raise India’s import bill and put additional pressure on inflation and government finances. India’s crude oil import bill for the April-July period has already reached $63.37 billion. If crude prices remain elevated, the higher cost of imports could eventually affect transportation, logistics and several everyday goods.

Will petrol and diesel prices rise before Diwali?

Petrol and diesel prices have not been increased immediately despite the latest surge. However, if crude oil remains above $100 for an extended period, oil marketing companies could come under increasing pressure. Any decision to raise pump prices will depend not only on international crude prices but also on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, domestic fuel taxes, refining margins and the pricing decisions of oil marketing companies.

LPG prices may also come under pressure

Households are also watching LPG cylinder prices closely. With Diwali approaching, any increase in cooking gas prices could add to the festive-season burden. For now, consumers may get some relief from unchanged fuel prices, but a prolonged crude oil rally could make petrol, diesel and LPG more expensive in the coming days or weeks.

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