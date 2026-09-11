LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

While petrol and diesel prices have not risen immediately, consumers could face higher fuel and LPG costs if crude prices remain elevated ahead of Navratri and Diwali.

Brent crude oil has surged above $105 per barrel amid rising tensions in West Asia.
Brent crude oil has surged above $105 per barrel amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 09:09 IST

Global crude oil prices have surged sharply, raising fresh concerns over fuel prices and household expenses in India just ahead of Navratri and Diwali. Brent crude jumped more than 4% to cross the $105-a-barrel mark as escalating tensions in West Asia heightened fears of supply disruptions. The November Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $105.82 a barrel, up 4.55% from its previous close. Meanwhile, October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.42% to $100.30 a barrel. Brent has now crossed $100 for the first time in six weeks.

Why India is particularly vulnerable to global price rise 

The sharp rise in crude prices is a concern for India because the country imports around 90% of its crude oil requirements. A sustained increase in international oil prices could significantly raise India’s import bill and put additional pressure on inflation and government finances. India’s crude oil import bill for the April-July period has already reached $63.37 billion. If crude prices remain elevated, the higher cost of imports could eventually affect transportation, logistics and several everyday goods.

You Might Be Interested In

Will petrol and diesel prices rise before Diwali?

Petrol and diesel prices have not been increased immediately despite the latest surge. However, if crude oil remains above $100 for an extended period, oil marketing companies could come under increasing pressure. Any decision to raise pump prices will depend not only on international crude prices but also on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, domestic fuel taxes, refining margins and the pricing decisions of oil marketing companies.

LPG prices may also come under pressure

Households are also watching LPG cylinder prices closely. With Diwali approaching, any increase in cooking gas prices could add to the festive-season burden. For now, consumers may get some relief from unchanged fuel prices, but a prolonged crude oil rally could make petrol, diesel and LPG more expensive in the coming days or weeks.
Also Read: Lose Your H-1B Visa Job Under Trump’s New Plan? Here’s What Indian Workers Could Face

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?
Tags: Brent crude oilCrude oil pricecrude oil surgeDiesel pricefuel prices in Indiahome-hero-pos-4Houthi rebelsLPG Cylinder PriceLPG Price Hikepetrol diesel price hikepetrol priceRed Sea crisisSaudi Arabia crude exportsWest Asia conflict

RELATED News

After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen

Gandhinagar Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, 12 Injured After Slab Falls at Under-Construction Mall in Kudasan

Will Pakistan Bomb Houthis In Yemen? Saudi Attacks Put Islamabad’s New Defence Pact To The Test

Iran Trolls Trump With Akshay Kumar Meme Ahead of US Midterm Elections: What’s the Joke?

Watch: Iran Captures US Submarine In Strait Of Hormuz After Oil Tanker Attacks

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

Sashaa Agha MMS Controversy: What Really Happened Between Pakistani Actress And Ruslaan Mumtaz?

Kanwal Aftab Leaked MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star After Private Video Went Viral?

KBC 18 Controversy: Sunil Pal Questions Amitabh Bachchan Over Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor’s Entry, Says ‘15th Question’ Will Be Asked To Big B

Shriya Saran Birthday Special: She Didn’t Even Know THIS Superstar Was Her ‘Sivaji’ Co-Star, Here’s How Rajinikanth’s Casting Was Kept A Secret

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Which Roads Are Closed Today? Check Route Diversions And Alternate Roads

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

UEFA Champions League Points Table 2026/27: PSG Lead Standings After Matchday 1, Bayern And Barcelona Close Behind

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

Inter-Caste Marriage In Telangana Ends In House Demolition, Wife’s Relatives Use Tractor Day After Wedding

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?
Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?
Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?
Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

QUICK LINKS