Cryptosporidium Outbreak in UK Town: All You Need to Know

Residents of Devon in southern England are currently contending with an outbreak of a diarrheal illness caused by the parasite Cryptosporidium, following a water contamination incident. The outbreak has been traced to a faulty valve that allowed the parasite to infiltrate the local water supply. According to the BBC, as of Wednesday, 22 cases of cryptosporidiosis have been confirmed in Brixham, with over 100 people reporting symptoms to local healthcare providers in the past week. The situation has led to the closure of a primary school, citing the impracticality of operating without access to safe drinking water.

Health officials in the UK warn that outbreaks like this can significantly prolong episodes of diarrhoea, potentially affecting up to 6,000 people. South West Water (SWW) has acknowledged the role of a faulty valve in the outbreak and is actively working to resolve the issue. CEO Susan Davy expressed the company’s commitment to addressing the problem: “Our ground technicians have been working around the clock to identify the source of the contamination and rectify the situation so we can resume a normal water supply.”

Davy also extended an apology to the affected residents and customers, assuring them that SWW will not stop working until the situation is fully resolved. “To those in the affected area and our customers across the South West, I am truly sorry for the disruption and wider anxiety this has caused. While incidents like these are thankfully very rare, our customers expect a safe, clean, and reliable source of drinking water,” she said.

In the meantime, SWW has advised its customers to boil water before consuming it to prevent further spread of the parasite.

As the community in Devon navigates this health crisis, the emphasis remains on swift resolution and preventing future occurrences. Public awareness and adherence to safety measures are crucial in controlling the outbreak and ensuring the health and safety of all affected residents.

What is Cryptosporidium?

Cryptosporidium, sometimes informally called crypto, is a genus of protozoan parasites that can cause respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, primarily involving watery diarrhoea and sometimes a persistent cough. It is a one-celled organism that infects humans and animals, primarily transmitted through the fecal-oral route, often via contaminated water. The parasite can survive for lengthy periods outside a host and is resistant to many disinfectants, making it challenging to control. In humans, treatment involves fluid rehydration, electrolyte replacement, and symptom management. Nitazoxanide is the approved drug for cryptosporidiosis treatment in immunocompetent individuals. The infection is diagnosed through stool samples, and most healthy individuals recover without specific treatment. However, immunocompromised individuals face severe symptoms, and the infection can be life-threatening. Cryptosporidium is commonly found in HIV-positive patients with diarrhoea and is a significant waterborne disease globally, causing outbreaks in various regions. It is crucial to take precautions to avoid infection, especially for vulnerable populations like children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Cryptosporidiosis is a prevalent infection worldwide, causing acute gastroenteritis and diarrhoea, particularly risky for immunocompromised individuals.

Risk Factors

The risk factors for Cryptosporidium infection are diverse and can vary depending on the context. However, several studies have identified common risk factors associated with Cryptosporidium infection:

Animal Contact: Contact with infected animals, particularly livestock or poultry, is a significant risk factor for Cryptosporidium infection. This is because Cryptosporidium parvum, one of the two main species causing human infections, is transmitted mainly through a zoonotic cycle between humans and animals. Household Diarrhea: The presence of diarrhoea in the household, especially in children, is a risk factor for Cryptosporidium infection. This is likely due to the fecal-oral transmission route, where the parasite can spread from an infected individual to others in the household. Open Defecation: Open defecation or a lack of proper toilet facilities contributes to the risk of Cryptosporidium infection. This is because the parasite can contaminate the environment, increasing the risk of transmission through the fecal-oral route. Poor Personal Hygiene: Poor personal hygiene practices, such as not washing hands regularly, especially after using the toilet or before eating, can increase the risk of Cryptosporidium infection. Infection with Other Diseases: Infection with other diseases, such as hepatitis B virus (HBV), can be a risk factor for Cryptosporidium infection. This may be due to the compromised immune system of individuals infected with these diseases, making them more susceptible to Cryptosporidium infection. Age: Children under 2 years old and elderly adults are at a higher risk of Cryptosporidium infection. This may be due to their weaker immune systems, making them more susceptible to infection. Environmental Factors: Environmental factors, such as a mild climate and high elevation, can create an environment conducive to the survival and transmission of Cryptosporidium. Lack of Sanitation Facilities: The lack of sanitation facilities, including access to clean water and proper waste disposal, can contribute to the risk of Cryptosporidium infection. This is because the parasite can contaminate the environment, increasing the risk of transmission through the fecal-oral route. Breastfeeding: Breastfeeding has been found to be protective against Cryptosporidium infection. This may be due to the immune benefits provided by breast milk, which can help protect against infection. C. hominis Infection: Infection with C. hominis, one of the two main species causing human infections, is a key risk factor for the spread of Cryptosporidium. This species is primarily transmitted through person-to-person contact, making it a significant risk factor for household transmission.

In summary, the risk factors for Cryptosporidium infection are diverse and can vary depending on the context. However, common risk factors include animal contact, household diarrhoea, open defecation, poor personal hygiene, infection with other diseases, age, environmental factors, lack of sanitation facilities, and C. hominis infection.

Symptoms and Impact

The symptoms of cryptosporidiosis include:

Watery diarrhea Stomach cramps Nausea or vomiting Low-grade fever Loss of appetite

Most individuals develop symptoms within one to twelve days after exposure to the parasite, and these symptoms typically last for about two weeks. However, the illness can be more severe and prolonged in individuals with compromised immune systems, potentially becoming fatal.

Measures to Prevent and Control

Handwashing: Basic good hand hygiene is critically important in preventing the spread of Cryptosporidium. Hands should be washed with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before handling or eating food. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective against Cryptosporidium. Avoiding Contaminated Water: Do not swallow water while swimming or drink untreated water from lakes, rivers, springs, ponds, and streams. If you are unable to avoid drinking water that might be contaminated, learn how to treat your water properly. Preventing Animal-to-Person Transmission: Wash hands after contact with farm animals, pets, animal poop, and animal environments. Pre-weaned calves and goats are the most common animals associated with Cryptosporidium infections. Avoiding Contaminated Food: Do not drink raw (unpasteurized) milk and apple cider. Wash and peel fruits and vegetables before eating. Preventing Person-to-Person Transmission: Avoid contact with people who are sick with cryptosporidiosis, especially in childcare settings. If you have been sick, avoid swimming or water activities of any type (lakes, splash pads, hot tubs, pools), and preparing food at home or work for at least 2 weeks after your symptoms resolve. Proper Cleaning and Disinfection: Remove obvious contamination from any surfaces and clean according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Wash clothing and bedding with normal detergents in a washer/dryer. Diagnosis and Treatment: Cryptosporidiosis can be diagnosed by performing tests on stool samples. The primary treatments are supportive, and those who are ill should see their healthcare provider. Nitazoxanide is the only FDA-approved treatment for diarrhoea caused by Cryptosporidiosis and is available only by prescription.

In summary, the best way to control Cryptosporidium infection is through a combination of good hygiene practices, avoiding contaminated water and food, preventing animal-to-person and person-to-person transmission, proper cleaning and disinfection, and seeking medical care when necessary.

