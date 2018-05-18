A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday, May 18 shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport. Innumerable casualties have been reported, however, the numbers are yet not clear. The plane was a domestic flight which was travelling from Havana to Holguin and there were at least 100 people on board.

According to The Guardian, medical officials along with police and firemen had been deployed to the Cuban capital, Rancho Boyeros

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

BREAKING: Passenger jet with over 100 people on board reportedly crashed shortly after take of at the Jose Mart International Airport in #Cuba — marqs (@MarQs__) May 18, 2018

