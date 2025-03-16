Cuba National Grid: Power Restored After 36-Hour Island-Wide Blackout

Cuba was plunged into darkness yet again as a substation failure triggered a nationwide blackout, leaving millions without power. As restoration efforts stretched into a second day, the crisis underscored the island’s worsening energy woes.

Cuba National Grid Faliure: Electricity service in Cuba was gradually restored on Sunday, more than 36 hours after a substation failure plunged the entire island into darkness.

State-run utility Union Electrica confirmed that power had returned to most of the capital, Havana, and several eastern regions. Restoration efforts were ongoing in the western part of the country, with authorities expressing confidence that full service would be reinstated by the end of the day.

Fourth Nationwide Blackout in Six Months

The blackout, which began late Friday night, was the fourth such incident in the past six months, underscoring the worsening energy crisis gripping the Caribbean nation. The Ministry of Energy and Mines attributed the outage to a failure at a substation located in the suburbs of Havana.

The disruption had widespread consequences, knocking out essential services such as phone, internet, and water supply. Many families, reliant on electric appliances for cooking, were left unable to prepare meals.

Cuba National Grid: Recurring Power Issues Amid Economic Struggles

Cuba has endured multiple large-scale blackouts in recent months, with similar incidents recorded in October, November, and December of 2024. While this was the first major outage of 2025, the country had already faced severe power shortages earlier in February, prompting authorities to suspend classes and work activities for two days as electricity generation fell below 50% of national demand.

The persistent outages have compounded the hardships of a deepening economic crisis. Analysts attribute the crisis to a combination of factors, including the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation triggered by domestic policies, and the tightening of U.S. sanctions.

Cuba National Grid: Aging Infrastructure and Fuel Shortages

Energy experts point to Cuba’s outdated power infrastructure as a primary cause of the frequent blackouts. Many of the country’s power plants have been in operation for more than three decades, and fuel shortages have further strained electricity generation capacity.

To mitigate the crisis, the Cuban government has turned to floating power plants from Turkey, which help meet peak electricity demands, especially during the sweltering summer months. Officials have also pledged to expand the country’s renewable energy capacity, announcing plans for dozens of new solar power parks set to become operational in 2025.

