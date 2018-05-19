More than 100 people were killed on Friday when a Boeing 737 passenger jet on a domestic flight in Cuba crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. According to reports just 3 survivors, all woman listed in critical condition at Havana hospital, were pulled from the crash site.

More than 100 people were killed on Friday when a Boeing 737 passenger jet on a domestic flight in Cuba crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. According to reports just 3 survivors, all woman listed in critical condition at Havana hospital, were pulled from the crash site. A fourth person who had survived the initial crash succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The flight was carrying 105 passengers and nine crew members, according to officials. Authorities have not yet released the names or nationalities of those on board.

Earlier, authorities had reported that plane carried only 104 people, but later updated the total to 114. At least five passengers on board were minors, including an infant, authorities said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, during a televised address, offered condolences to the victims and said that officials were trying to identify the bodies after having extinguished fires at the crash site. A special commission would investigate the incident, he added.

“We should expect that the news will not be good, as there are a high number of people who appear to have been killed,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

According to reports casualties were confined to those in the plane and no injuries were reported on the ground in the agricultural district of Boyeros, where the aircraft went down.

According to a Reuters, relatives and friends of the ill-fated flight, who hastened to the scene, were diverted to an aviation school nearby. “We heard an explosion and then saw a big cloud of smoke go up,” said Gilberto Menendez, who runs a restaurant near the crash site in the agricultural area of Boyeros.

Boeing Co has also issued a statement saying, the technical team stood “ready to assist as permitted under U.S. law and at the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Cuban authorities”. The United States has a decades-old trade embargo on the island.

