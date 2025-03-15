Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

Cuba plunged into darkness Friday night as a massive power failure at the Diezmero substation crippled the nation’s fragile electrical grid. More than 10 million residents were left without power, highlighting the deepening energy crisis.

Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

Cuba plunged into darkness Friday night as a massive power failure at the Diezmero substation crippled the nation’s fragile electrical grid.


Cuba experienced a nationwide power outage on Friday night after a failure at the Diezmero substation triggered a collapse of the country’s already fragile electrical grid. The blackout affected more than 10 million residents, leaving homes, streets, and buildings in complete darkness.

Havana in Total Darkness

“At around 8:15 p.m. tonight, a failure at the Diezmero substation caused a significant loss of generation in the west of Cuba and with it the failure of the National Electric System,” Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines confirmed in a statement. Officials assured that efforts to restore power were underway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Footage in the capital, Havana, showed entire neighborhoods enveloped in darkness. Residents were seen using electric torches to navigate the streets, a stark reminder of the country’s ongoing struggles with its aging power infrastructure.

A Recurring Crisis in Cuba

This latest blackout adds to a series of energy failures that have plagued the Caribbean island, which continues to grapple with deteriorating infrastructure, natural disasters, and economic hardships.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For nearly a week in October, Cuba suffered prolonged and near-total blackouts—the worst in decades. In late 2024, the country endured a string of nationwide outages, pushing its outdated power system to the brink. Hours-long rolling blackouts have since become routine, affecting daily life and essential services.

Cuban officials have repeatedly pointed to U.S. economic sanctions as a major factor in the energy crisis. These restrictions, which intensified under former President Donald Trump, have further weakened the island’s struggling energy sector, authorities claim.

Cuba Electricity Failures Continue

However, critics argue that the Cuban government’s lack of investment in infrastructure is to blame for the worsening situation. The communist-led administration has faced mounting pressure to modernize the grid, but financial constraints and policy decisions have hindered progress.

Even before Friday’s blackout, Cuba had been dealing with widespread electricity disruptions. On Thursday, power outages lasted much of the day, with the Cuba Electricity Union attributing the failures to plant breakdowns and fuel shortages.

Also Read: Zelenskyy Warns: ‘Putin Won’t End War On His Own,’ Urges Trump To Use US Strength For Ceasefire

Filed under

Cuba Cuba Power Grid

newsx

Varun Chakaravarthy On Backlash Post 2021 T20 WC: ‘They Even Tracked Down My Home’
Cuba plunged into darknes

Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide
A law student Rakshit Cha

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes...
Trump expels South Africa

US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump
Internet services were su

Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?
Indian scholar Ranjani Sr

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Varun Chakaravarthy On Backlash Post 2021 T20 WC: ‘They Even Tracked Down My Home’

Varun Chakaravarthy On Backlash Post 2021 T20 WC: ‘They Even Tracked Down My Home’

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes For The Accident

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes...

US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump

US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump

Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?

Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump Administration For Pro-Palestinian Protest

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump...

Entertainment

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips