In a move reflecting the deepening economic crisis in Cuba, the government has announced a reduction in the weight of subsidized bread by 25%. This measure, which marks the latest challenge to a subsidy program established by Fidel Castro, reduces the daily bread ration from 80 grams to 60 grams (2.1 oz)—a portion roughly equivalent to an average cookie or a small bar of soap. The price of the bread has also been slightly adjusted to just under 1 peso, or approximately one-third of a cent.

Economic Strain on Cuban Families

For many Cubans, the new bread ration exacerbates the struggle to make ends meet. With a monthly salary of around 4648 pesos, or about $15, many citizens find it nearly impossible to afford more expensive bread available on the private market. The reduction leaves them with minimal alternatives and a heightened sense of scarcity.

Havana resident Dolores Fernandez voiced the collective frustration, saying, “We have to accept it, what else can we do?” She made these remarks while waiting outside a bakery, highlighting the lack of options for ordinary Cubans.

Government Blames Shortage on U.S. Trade Embargo

The Cuban government has attributed the bread shortage to a lack of wheat flour, a situation it links to the U.S. trade embargo. This embargo creates a complex web of restrictions that complicates Cuba’s financial transactions on the global stage, exacerbating the island nation’s difficulties.

Widespread Shortages Fuel Migration

The island nation is grappling with severe shortages not only of food but also of fuel and medicine. These shortages have contributed to a record-breaking exodus of Cubans to the United States, as they seek better opportunities and conditions.

The Decline of the Ration Book

Cuba’s “libreta,” or ration book, once a symbol of Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, provided a wide array of deeply discounted products, including bread, meat, and milk. Today, however, the ration book offers only a fraction of these items, which often arrive late, in poor condition, or not at all.

Havana resident Bernardo Matos commented on the situation, noting, “The quality is terrible,” referring to the bread’s poor quality. He observed that the flour used in the bread tasted “like acid,” reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the ration’s quality.

Government Response and Future Prospects

In response to the criticism, the Cuban government has pledged to enhance inspections at state bakeries to ensure that quality does not deteriorate further. Earlier this year, Cuba also sought assistance from the World Food Programme to secure subsidized powdered milk for children, another staple that has recently become scarce.

Beyond a few remaining centrally planned economies like Cuba and North Korea, rationing is typically reserved for wartime or emergency situations, highlighting the severity of the current crisis facing the island nation.

