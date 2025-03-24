Home
Cultural Exchange Or Annexation Move? Why Is Second Lady Usha Vance Visiting Greenland

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede has condemned an upcoming visit by U.S. officials, including Second Lady Usha Vance, calling it an "aggressive move" amid rising tensions over President Trump’s renewed push to annex the Arctic territory. The visit, framed by the White House as a cultural exchange, has sparked political backlash in Greenland, with leaders questioning its true intent.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede has sharply criticized an upcoming visit by U.S. officials, including Second Lady Usha Vance, calling it “highly aggressive” amid growing tensions over President Donald Trump’s renewed push to annex the autonomous Danish territory.

Vance, the wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is scheduled to visit Greenland this week to attend the island’s national dogsled race and “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” according to a statement from the White House. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is also expected to visit, a source familiar with the trip confirmed.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Rejects U.S. Presence

Speaking to Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, Egede strongly objected to Waltz’s visit, questioning its true intent.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede said. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission—and the pressure will increase.”

The U.S. delegation’s visit comes as tensions between Greenland and Washington remain high following Trump’s repeated assertions that the U.S. could acquire Greenland, either by force or economic means. The Arctic territory holds vast reserves of rare earth minerals crucial to high-tech industries, making it a focal point of competition between the U.S., Russia, and China.

“I think we’re going to get it one way or the other,” Trump said earlier this month during an address to Congress, reinforcing concerns in Greenland and Denmark.

Political Backlash in Greenland Over Second Lady Usha Vance Visit

Egede, who has been a strong advocate for Greenlandic independence from Denmark, lamented that Greenland’s diplomatic efforts are being ignored by the Trump administration.

“Greenlanders’ effort to be diplomatic just bounces off Donald Trump and his administration in their mission to own and control Greenland,” Egede said.

Egede’s party, the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), was recently defeated in parliamentary elections, though he remains in office until a new governing coalition is formed. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is expected to become Greenland’s next leader, echoed Egede’s concerns, calling the timing of the U.S. visit disrespectful.

“The fact that the Americans know very well that we are still in a negotiating situation and that the municipal elections have not yet concluded, yet still capitalize on the moment to come to Greenland, once again, shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic population,” Nielsen told Sermitsiaq.

White House Downplays Tensions, Calls Usha Vance Visit ‘Cultural’

The White House has framed Usha Vance’s trip as a cultural visit, emphasizing her interest in Greenlandic traditions and heritage.

“Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” the White House said in a statement, confirming that Vance will travel with her son and a U.S. delegation to visit historical sites and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race.

It remains unclear whether the U.S. has ever sent a delegation to the event before, let alone a high-profile representative such as the second lady.

Denmark, which continues to oversee Greenland’s security, defense, and foreign policy despite the island’s increased autonomy since 2009, has responded cautiously to the controversy. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addressed the visit in a written statement to Reuters, acknowledging the diplomatic sensitivities involved.

“The visit of the U.S. delegation is something we take seriously,” Frederiksen stated. “Denmark wants to cooperate with the U.S., but that should be based on the fundamental rules of sovereignty.”

