Monday, March 17, 2025
  Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan Amid Rising Security Threats

Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan Amid Rising Security Threats

Authorities imposed a 12-hour curfew in South Waziristan due to rising security threats, following recent terror attacks that killed 10 militants and injured civilians.

Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan Amid Rising Security Threats


Authorities have enforced a 12-hour curfew in Lower and Upper South Waziristan, effective from 6 AM to 6 PM on March 17, in response to heightened security threats. The restriction covers the Kaur Fort-Manzi-Khirgi-Kirri Wam to Jandola route in District Tank, while the Kaur Fort-Gomal-Girdawi to Wana route remains open, according to an official notification.

Curfew Imposed Following Security Concerns

The curfew decision follows a request by law enforcement agencies, citing concerns over the movement of security personnel in the region. Officials urged the public to comply and avoid traveling during curfew hours for safety reasons.

Recent Surge in Militant Attacks

Security in the region has been tense in recent days, particularly in North Waziristan and South Waziristan. Three days ago, the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on a checkpost, eliminating 10 militants in Jandola, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attackers attempted to breach the post before ramming an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Additionally, a blast at a mosque in South Waziristan a day later left four people injured, including a district leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Pakistan Sees Sharp Increase in Terror Attacks

Pakistan has witnessed a 42% rise in militant attacks in January 2025, as per data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). A total of 74 militant incidents resulted in 91 deaths, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 people were injured, with security forces and civilians among the casualties.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Among Worst-Hit Regions

  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected, recording 27 militant attacks in settled districts, leading to 19 deaths.
  • KP’s tribal districts saw 19 attacks, with 46 fatalities, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.
  • Balochistan witnessed 24 attacks, resulting in 26 deaths, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

Authorities on High Alert

With terror incidents on the rise, security forces remain on high alert, enforcing strict measures like the curfew in South Waziristan to contain the threat. Officials continue monitoring high-risk zones, while the public is urged to cooperate for their safety.

