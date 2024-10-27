Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cutting the Line? Not On Our Watch: American Airlines Employs New Tech

American Airlines is piloting a new system at three airports aimed at improving the boarding experience by reducing instances of line-cutting among passengers.

Cutting the Line? Not On Our Watch: American Airlines Employs New Tech

American Airlines is piloting a new system at three airports aimed at improving the boarding experience by reducing instances of line-cutting among passengers. The test locations include Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

How the Technology Works

This new technology alerts gate agents with an audible sound if a passenger attempts to scan their ticket ahead of their designated boarding group. According to American Airlines, the system enhances the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into the progress of boarding.

Statement from American Airlines

In a statement, the airline explained, “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.”

Managing Line-Cutting

When a passenger attempts to board out of turn, gate agents are instructed to politely inform them that they cannot accept their boarding pass yet. They will ask the customer to wait until their group is called. However, there are provisions for situations where a traveler might need to board earlier, such as when accompanying a companion with a higher status. In those cases, agents have a method to override the alert and allow boarding.

Positive Initial Results

While the technology is still in the trial phase, American Airlines has reported positive feedback regarding its implementation so far, indicating that it may effectively enhance the boarding process.

(Includes inputs from online sources.)

ALSO READ: Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

 

Filed under

American Airlines boarding experience line-cutting
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He...

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox