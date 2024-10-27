Cutting the Line? Not On Our Watch: American Airlines Employs New Tech

American Airlines is piloting a new system at three airports aimed at improving the boarding experience by reducing instances of line-cutting among passengers.

American Airlines is piloting a new system at three airports aimed at improving the boarding experience by reducing instances of line-cutting among passengers. The test locations include Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

How the Technology Works

This new technology alerts gate agents with an audible sound if a passenger attempts to scan their ticket ahead of their designated boarding group. According to American Airlines, the system enhances the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into the progress of boarding.

Statement from American Airlines

In a statement, the airline explained, “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.”

Managing Line-Cutting

When a passenger attempts to board out of turn, gate agents are instructed to politely inform them that they cannot accept their boarding pass yet. They will ask the customer to wait until their group is called. However, there are provisions for situations where a traveler might need to board earlier, such as when accompanying a companion with a higher status. In those cases, agents have a method to override the alert and allow boarding.

Positive Initial Results

While the technology is still in the trial phase, American Airlines has reported positive feedback regarding its implementation so far, indicating that it may effectively enhance the boarding process.

