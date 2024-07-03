Cyanide Spill From Gold Mine 'Poisons' 185 People In ICoast; Sparks Health And Environmental Concerns

The Cavally River that provides drinking water and fish for the population now has its water poisoned due to a cyanide spill that is attributed a mining activity. This spill is reported to have taken place at a mine owned by the Endeavour Mining and the alleged spill from the rupture of a Pipe has had health and environmental impacts on the area.



At the end of June, “a rupture in one of the mine’s pipes” allowed cyanide-laced water to flow into the Cavally River. “The alert was given directly to the local population by Endeavour Mining,” Local official Moussa Dao reported that the alert was promptly issued by Endeavour Mining, and dead fish were discovered the following day.

“Dead fish were found the next day,” Dao told AFP. He also reported that 185 people from the Ouyatouo village suffered symptoms of poisoning, including bloating and vomiting, and received treatment at the local health center. No new cases have been reported since.

The Ministry of Environment confirmed that the spill was due to a broken valve in a pipe carrying cyanide-laced mud from the mine’s extraction process. This valve failure resulted in contaminated water spilling into a nearby river that feeds into the Cavally.

The pollution has caused “vomiting and headaches” among residents and led to “massive deaths of fish,” according to the ministry. Local chief Celestin Balla reported ongoing health issues in the community, including diarrhea, headaches, and body aches among those who consumed contaminated water and fish.

Endeavour Mining has issued a statement categorically rejecting allegations of massive pollution and endangering local populations. However, the company acknowledged an incident involving a “faulty valve” that led to a leak of approximately three cubic meters of sludge and decantation water into the site’s diversion channel, with a portion potentially reaching the Cavally River.

Although the company initially denied the pollutants having infiltrated the river, Endeavour Mining, later on, admitted the liquid had gotten to the river. The company claimed to have replaced the valves and thereafter, monitored and tested the river water to see that there was no contamination.

In response to the incident, measures employed by Dao in connection to the incident include prohibition of the sale of fish from that river and also drinking water from the river. To minimize the health problems, other sources of drinking water have been availed to the residents.

According to reports, the Ivorian Anti-Pollution Centre has been dispatched to the site of the incident in order to collect samples. The findings from their investigation are yet to be revealed and are expected in the coming days.

