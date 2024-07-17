Cyanide Suspected In Deaths of 6 Foreigners At Bangkok Hotel, Including Alleged Suspect

Thai police have indicated that cyanide poisoning likely caused the deaths of six foreigners, including the suspected killer, whose bodies were discovered in a room at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok. The incident, initially mistaken for a shooting, has raised significant concerns and involved international cooperation in the investigation.

According to authorities, cyanide was found on drinking glasses and a teapot in the room, suggesting a deliberate act. Interviews with relatives of the deceased revealed a dispute over investment-related debt, which may have been a motive for the tragic event.

“All six cups we found cyanide,” stated Trirong Phiwpan, Commander of the Thai police evidence office, emphasizing the deadly nature of the chemical discovered in the room.

The victims, all of Vietnamese descent, included two U.S. nationals. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has been assisting Thai authorities in the investigation, which is ongoing pending autopsy results expected imminently.

The news has cast a shadow over Thailand’s tourism sector, which has been a linchpin of its economy amidst pandemic recovery efforts. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called for a swift and thorough investigation to minimize the impact on the country’s vital tourism industry, which anticipates a significant increase in foreign arrivals this year.

Both Vietnam and the United States have been closely monitoring developments through their respective embassies, underscoring the international implications of the tragedy at one of Bangkok’s prominent hotels.

