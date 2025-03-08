Cyclone Alfred: Body Found, 13 Military Personnel Injured as Severe Weather Batters Australia’s East Coast

Cyclone Alfred’s fury continues to wreak havoc across Australia’s eastern coast, leaving one man dead in floodwaters and injuring 13 military personnel in a convoy crash. As emergency services battle rising waters and destruction, authorities warn the worst may not be over.

Cyclone Alfred wreaks havoc on Australia’s east coast, leaving one dead in floodwaters and injuring 13 troops in a crash.

Cyclone Alfred: A body has been recovered from floodwaters, and 13 military personnel have been injured in a vehicle crash as Australia’s eastern coast continues to be battered by wild weather, BBC reported on Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cyclone Alfred, which was downgraded to a tropical low on Saturday, is expected to make landfall near Brisbane in the coming days. Despite the downgrade, authorities have warned that the storm’s threat is far from over. Strong winds and relentless rainfall continue to cause widespread damage across the region.

Body Recovered After Man Swept Away in Floodwaters

More than 300,000 properties in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) are without power. Emergency services are stretched thin as floodwaters rise, trees and power lines collapse, and roads become impassable, creating significant challenges for rescue efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police confirmed on Saturday that a body was found during the search for a 61-year-old man who went missing after his car was caught in floodwaters in Dorrigo, NSW. Witnesses reported that the man was last seen escaping his vehicle and climbing onto a tree near the riverbank before being swept away by the current.

Authorities believe the body recovered is that of the missing man, though official identification is pending. His death adds to the growing concerns over the severe weather conditions affecting thousands of residents in the region.

Cyclone Alfred: Military Convoy Crash Leaves 13 Troops Injured

In a separate incident, 13 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel sustained injuries when a convoy was involved in a crash near Lismore, approximately 200km south of Brisbane. Federal Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh confirmed the accident, stating that it occurred when one military truck overturned on a narrow road, leading to another vehicle colliding with it.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the incident, saying, “Our ADF heroes were on their way to help Australians in need. Unfortunately, some have been seriously injured.”

Authorities have not provided further details on the condition of the injured personnel but assured that they are receiving medical attention.

Cyclone Alfred: Authorities Warn Public to Stay Vigilant

Despite the cyclone being downgraded, severe weather continues to impact southeastern Queensland and northern NSW. State emergency service officials have urged residents to remain indoors and avoid floodwaters to prevent further casualties.

“This emergency is not over,” NSW Premier Chris Minns emphasized, urging the public not to underestimate the storm’s dangers. Emergency service operations commander Stuart Fisher echoed the warning, stating, “We expect flooding to continue over the next few days.”

The impact of the storm has been widespread, forcing the closure of nearly 1,000 schools, suspension of public transport, and the grounding of flights. As strong winds and heavy rain persist, clean-up operations are expected to take several days, particularly in the Gold Coast and other severely affected areas.

Also Read: Cyclone Alfred Reaches North Stradbroke Island, Thousands of Queensland & NSW Properties Without Power